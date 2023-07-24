Is Talk to Me streaming? How to watch the new horror movie

Is Talk to Me streaming? It might still be summer, but that doesn’t mean scary season isn’t upon us already. Most of the blockbusters have been and gone, which means it’s time for things to start going bump in the night at multiplexes all over the world.

On that note, Talk to Me is the directorial debut of Aussie twins Danny and Michael Philippou. It arrives as the latest chapter in a long tradition of A24 bringing us the best horror movies of recent years, whether it’s The Witch, Midsommar, Green Room, or even Kevin Smith‘s Tusk. Remember that one?

This tale of supernatural torment following a dark little game involving an embalmed hand seems like one of the new movies horror fans should be most excited about in 2023. So let’s take a look at how to watch Talk to Me, including if it’s available on the best streaming services.

Where can I watch Talk to Me?

Talk to Me is in cinemas from Friday July 28, 2023, and it’s a theatrical exclusive for now.

That’s right. Barbenheimer is behind us, so now we’re in the market for some serious scares instead. We love the best A24 movies, and we have high hopes this one could join the ranks of the distributor’s other modern classics.

Is Talk to Me streaming?

Talk to Me is exclusive to cinemas for now, though we’d bet on a digital release in time for Halloween.

We’re not sure which streaming platform will host Talk to Me when it completes its run in cinemas, but we’ll keep this guide updated as soon as we have an update on that front.

Is Talk to Me on Netflix?

Talk to Me isn’t on Netflix yet, but keep your eyes peeled as it might well make it there soon. We’ll let you know if Talk To Me joins the catalog of the best Netflix movies.

Is Talk to Me on Disney Plus?

Talk to Me isn’t on Disney Plus, and we’d be very surprised to see it show up there any time soon. Disney and its other companies had no involvement in the film, so Talk to Me is unlikely to join the best Disney Plus movies for now.

Is Talk to Me on Prime Video?

We think Talk to Me will arrive for digital purchase on Prime Video in time for your Halloween movie marathons. There hasn’t been an official announcement just yet, though, so hold your horses.

Is Talk to Me on Blu-ray?

Talk to Me isn’t available on Blu-ray yet, but we’re pretty sure it will get a disc release in the near future. Clear a space on your DVD shelf because we expect Talk to Me to show up there before the end of the year.

