Arcane cast — who’s in the fantasy series?

Who is in the Arcane cast? Arcane somewhat came out of nowhere. Sure, it’s based on a game, but could have anyone guessed the heights it would reach after a relatively quiet build-up to its release date?

The best animated series to come out of Netflix yet, Arcane popped off like fireworks in the night sky — or like a rocket, courtesy of everyone’s favourite traumatised troublemaker, Jinx.

If you’re wondering which of the Arcane cast members are behind your favourite Arcane characters, look no further than our list of some of the brightest stars working in animation today.

Arcane cast list:

Hailee Steinfeld as Vi

Ella Purnell as Jinx

Kevin Alejandro as Jayce Talis

Katie Leung as Caitlyn Kiramman

Jason Spisak as Silco

Toks Olagundoye as Mel Medarda

Harry Lloyd as Viktor

JB Blanc as Vander

Reed Shannon as Ekko

Mick Wingert as Heimerdinger

Hailee Steinfeld as Vi

Hailee Steinfeld is one half of the series Yin Yang of Powder and Vi, lending her voice to the latter.

Steinfeld has been working for years, earning an Oscars nomination at a young age for her role in True Grit. She then joined the Pitch Perfect franchise which helped further her music career — being a talent behind the screen wasn’t enough apparently.

Steinfeld’s career-best turn is in Dickinson, a creative Apple TV+ series about the mind of American poet Emily Dickinson, and her secret muse Sue. Lately, she’s kicking in with Hawkeye in the MCU after Disney Plus introduced us to Kate Bishop.

Ella Purnell as Jinx

Ella Purnell is relatively new on the scene after a breakout TV role, but like others from the best horror series on air, she has had a couple of pretty fantastic years.

Purnell was the last shred of civility in Yellowjackets as Jackie, was in Zack Snyder’s zombie movie Army of the Dead, and is the voice of Powder, or more accurately now, Jinx. Mia Sinclair Jenness handed the reigns over to the Australian (shockingly good accent magic, we know) actor after episode 3.

Purnell brings Jinx’s delusion, paranoia, and nail-biting qualities to life brilliantly, even while putting on an entirely different voice.

Kevin Alejandro as Jayce Talis

Kevin Alejandro is behind troubled inventor turned politician Jayce Talis, a central figure as the man who brought Hextech to Piltover.

Alejandro is a genre TV veteran, with time spent in the Arrowverse, Lucifer, Southland and True Blood.

The Texas-born actor also has behind-the-scenes experience in the director’s chair, which makes sense considering how long he’s been absorbing filmmaking on different sets in his decades-long career.

Katie Leung as Caitlyn Kiramman

Scottish actor Katie Leung is the voice behind Caitlyn Kiramman, the determined yet sensitive young enforcer who learns through meeting Vi that she’s joined a corrupt institution.

You may recognise Leung from the Harry Potter movies, where she played Harry’s love interest. Most recently she also was in Amazon Prime Video’s sci-fi series Peripheral.

Leung has shared that she didn’t do research on the game iteration of her character, wanting to make her Caitlyn a new entity, and she certainly did, bringing a soothing English accent along with her which suits the blue-haired character perfectly.

Jason Spisak as Silco

Jason Spisak is one of the names in this list that primarily comes from a voice-acting background. Spisak is an accomplished man in the booth with a host of credits to his name in the video game and animation space.

In an era of stunt casting for even the best animated movies, it’s nice to see voice actors get their due like this.

If Spisak wasn’t such a chameleon and you had an ear comparable to a bat’s, you may have heard him in DCU projects such as the Green Lantern animated series, Young Justice and Lego DC Batman: Family Matters.

Toks Olagundoye as Mel Medarda

Nigerian-born Toks Olagundoye served calculated regality in Arcane — allowing Mel’s dutiful and coy personality to cut through.

In live-action, she’s known as Hayley Shipton in the procedural drama series Castle, Jackie Joyner-Kersee from the sitcom The Neighbors.

And in animation, fellow Netflix series Carmen Sandiego, and Nanefua Pizza in Steven Universe. She can do it all, so of course she’s behind Mel.

Harry Lloyd as Viktor

Harry Loyd is a British actor who earned a British Academy Television Award nomination for his work on Channel 4’s miniseries The Fear before joining Arcane.

If you’re noticing a theme — wildly different accents between characters and cast — you’re about to notice it again. Lloyd swaps his English accent for a European one, often sullen and tired while in character.

Lloyd’s most recent project outside of Arcane was the movie The Lost King in 2022. The actor is prolific in British TV circles.

JB Blanc as Vander

Pour one out! Father figure Vander who served as the emotional crux of Jinx’s creation was portrayed by JB Blanc, a French-British actor.

Blanc has been working on video games and animation for decades and has also directed some films and television. Interestingly, Blanc also has ties to the source material unlike most of the other cast members.

Among his accolades are his role as Caustic in Apex Legends, and his directorial work on Call of Duty Vanguard.

Reed Shannon as Ekko

Reed Shannon is the singer and actor behind Ekko, the cute boy turned Firelight hoping to revolutionize the Undercity.

Shannon is a music artist with released work you can listen to right now, or you can watch him in one of the many projects involved in the stranded girls era of TV, The Wilds.

Unfortunately cancelled after its second season, Shannon had a series regular role and did well to hold attention among a strong ensemble.

Mick Wingert as Heimerdinger

Mick Wingert is a voice actor and voice-over coach. He’s not just selling his talent, he’s teaching it!

Wingert’s work as the level-headed but overwhelmed council member Heimerdinger is a far cry from what he sounds like in real life, and that’s because he has lots of experience in the world of animation.

The American actor has worked on the Kung-Fu Panda movies as well as a number of Marvel series catered for young audiences, like some others on the Arcane cast.

To say we’re patiently waiting for the Arcane season 2 release date would be a lie. We’ve been using our secret Netflix codes to find other steampunk stories, but nothing is hitting the same.

In the meantime, find out about the new movies coming soon and the best Netflix series.