How did Jinx and Vi’s parents die in Arcane? Throughout the series, we’ve seen the sisters go it alone after the death of their adoptive father figure, but let’s go back to the beginning of the League of Legends series to discuss their blood relations.

The loss of Jinx and Vi’s parents in Arcane left them unmoored but in the kind and capable hands of one of the best Arcane characters, Vander. But when the Zaun barkeep was killed in episode 3, the teenagers were once again made orphans.

There is an answer to the question of how did Jinx and Vi’s parents die in Arcane: League of Legends, though, and we were given some subtle information in the pilot of the best Netflix series— the very first time we heard the Arcane cast‘s voices echoing through demolished streets.

How did Jinx and Vi’s parents die in Arcane?

It’s likely Jinx and Vi’s parents were collateral damage in a gunfight or explosion in the failed uprising against Piltover by the undercity, which Vander and Silco were both involved in. We aren’t shown their exact cause of death.

In episode 1 (which you can revisit in the clip above), we see Jinx and Vi walking through the aftermath of conflict. Bodies litter the street, and violent Enforcers are still around. Vander, on the side of the uprising, happens upon them and realizes they’re on their own. We’re not told if their parents were in any way associated with either side, so it’s possible they were collateral damage.

It’s possible we’ll find out more when the Arcane season 2 release date comes, but until then, we have guides on Jinx explained, the 10 League of Legends characters we want in Arcane season 2, and how old is Jinx.

