Can you watch Arcane without playing League of Legends? Arcane on Netflix is an electrifying show with a fantastic story. You’ve probably thought about watching it, or have been recommended to by a friend.

But maybe you’re not ready to dive into Arcane and meet the best Arcane characters before you find out what lore you need to be aware of. This is an adaptation after all. So, here’s what you need to know about one of the best Netflix series‘ connection to the game.

Here are our full thoughts on can you watch Arcane without playing LoL, as well as what characters in the Arcane cast are in League of Legends.

Can you watch Arcane without playing League of Legends?

You can absolutely watch Arcane without playing LoL. The series is purposefully made to be accessible to people who have never played the game. It is a very loose adaptation of the game’s world and you don’t need to know any lore.

LoL has fun backstories and characterization for the playable characters, but Arcane uses all of that pretty vaguely. For example, Jinx and Vi are sisters in the Netflix story, which isn’t true of the game. Names, powers, and certain elements of the League of Legends worldbuilding are used or present in Easter eggs, but this is a no homework required series.

Arcane’s story is built from the ground up, using the foundation from LoL’s Runeterra (that’s what LoL’s plane of existence is called). While we expect more details to be adapted when the Arcane season 2 release date arrives, new viewers need not worry about playing a game if they don’t want to. If you want to imbue your experience, you can play the game so you don’t miss a beat or any background, but it’s supplementary.

What Arcane characters are in League of Legends?

Many characters in Netflix’s Arcane are from the LoL game, including Jinx and Vi.

Full list of the Arcane characters in League of Legends:

Vi

Jinx

Ekko

Singed

Caitlyn

Jayce

Heimerdinger

Viktor

Kindred

Teemo

