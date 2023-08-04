Is Arcane canon in League of Legends? We know Arcane is based on LoL, but how does the series’ story affect the lore of the game? Well, here’s what you need to know.

Arcane uses the foundation of the League of Legends game to build Piltover and Zaun on-screen in one of the best Netflix series in recent years. And Arcane characters from the source material are indeed present.

So, is Arcane canon in LoL? Thankfully, the answer is simple due to how the Netflix show separates the Arcane cast from the game’s personalities.

Is Arcane canon in League of Legends?

The events of Arcane are not canon in LoL. The series’ story and characters are loosely adapted from the game’s world, but the narrative stands on its own as does not retcon League of Legends lore.

This is one of the reasons you can watch Arcane without playing League of Legends. And while we’re sure season 2 will introduce more Easter eggs and familiar faces, the series and game can be enjoyed in isolation because they don’t mess up each other’s lore.

