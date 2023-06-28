Jinx in Arcane League of Legends explained

Who is Jinx in Arcane? Ah Jinx… we love to hate you, we love to love you, we want to undo all your childhood trauma and convince you to stop playfully joking about killing your sister’s girlfriend.

In Arcane, there are layers to everyone, but there’s a lot to unpack with Jinx in particular, one of the best Arcane characters. Luckily, we love Netflix‘s fantasy series as much as you do, so we’re happy to sit our blue-haired friend down on a therapist’s chair and get to figuring her out.

The thing is, though, Jinx cannot be “fixed”. In fact, she’s assigned agency in the season 1 finale when she makes clear she’s done being ripped apart by her two halves. So, here’s Jinx explained, and everything we’ve learned about the Arcane cast‘s most explosive personality ahead of the Arcane season 2 release date.

Who is Jinx in Arcane?

Jinx is an unpredictable criminal, Vi’s younger sister, and Silco’s adopted daughter. Reared by him and her traumatic childhood, she suffers from hallucinations and an abandonment complex.

Jinx is the grown-up version of Powder, after shedding her old identity and being born anew when she accidentally kills her friends in a rescue mission gone wrong in Arcane season 1 episode 3.

Vi, in a moment of shock, abandons her. She tries to come back for Powder a moment later, but it’s too late: Silco finds her, and because she’s desperate for acceptance she clings to him.

Her anger towards Vi deepens over time, as does her intense desire to be forgiven for her deadly mistake. As she finds herself listless, blowing things up and committing atrocities for Silco, the re-emergence of her older sister wreaks havoc on her already fragile mental state.

Throughout Arcane, we see Jinx wrestle with mental illness, the consequences of giving up entirely on a moral code, and her fear of being rejected again. By the finale, she decides to fully sever ties to Powder.

Jinx in League of Legends explained

In League of Legends, Jinx is a playable character who is a manic and impulsive criminal from Zaun. She lives to wreak havoc without caring for the consequences.

According to the official LoL wiki, “With an arsenal of deadly weapons, she unleashes the loudest blasts and brightest explosions to leave a trail of mayhem and panic in her wake. Jinx despises boredom and gleefully brings her own chaotic brand of pandemonium wherever she goes.”

For more on the LoL characters in the series, check out our Arcane season 2 League of Legends characters wishlist.

Jinx’s backstory explained

After Jinx and Vi lost their parents, Powder found it difficult to fit in with Vi and her friends, always feeling undervalued and like a ‘Jinx’, leading to her accidentally killing Vander.

The earliest point we see Jinx in the TV series is in the opening sequence. She is hiding behind Vi, who leads her through the destruction and death caused by the conflict between the undercity activists and the Enforcers working on behalf of the wealthy and powerful. Vander comes upon them and takes them in.

Powder runs with Vi, often getting into trouble, finding it difficult to fit in with Vi and her friends. And when Vander is kidnapped by Silco, she is told to sit on the sidelines but instead sends one of her inventions in to try to help her crew.

The events of season 1 episode 3 are what causes the name change to Jinx, when her explosive device kills her friends and Vander instead of helping them.

How did Jinx and Vi’s parents die?

Jinx and Vi’s parents died in a failed uprising against Piltover by the undercity of Zaun, which Vander and Silco were both involved in, but we aren’t shown their exact cause of death.

In episode 1, we see Jinx and Vi walking through the aftermath of conflict. Bodies litter the street, and violent Enforcers are still around. Vander, on the side of the uprising, happens upon them and realizes they’re on their own. It’s likely Jinx and Vi’s parents were collateral damage in a gunfight or explosion.

Jinx, please seek counseling! For more on the best Netflix series, we also have a guide that answers how old is Jinx in Arcane. Otherwise, check out the best TV series of all time and everything new on Netflix.