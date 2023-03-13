This Yellowstone star was too scared to talk to Harrison Ford

When he’s not cracking a whip and locating ancient artefacts, he’s brandishing a blaster pistol and knocking down foes across the galaxy. But this Indiana Jones and Star Wars star, famous for his no-nonsense demeanour and for basically being the definition of the word gruff, can also be fearsome in 1920’s costume amid the Yellowstone ranch.

At least, according to his co-star Tim McGraw. The Western inspired drama series 1923 is a prequel for the wider-known Yellowstone TV series, and boasts both Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as its leading forces.

Naturally, coming face to face with the man who is a hero for several generations worth of movie lovers for his contribution to science-fiction movies and adventure movies alike is a daunting task. Especially for this Yellowstone star who came within a few feet of the on-screen legend.

Tim McGraw, who appeared in the other spin-off 1883 as James Dutton, had nothing but good things to say about the 1923 cast member in an interview with SiriusXM.

“[Mirren is] fantastic. I mean, Faith [Hill] and I both were thinking, ‘You know, who would ever thought that Harrison Ford was gonna be my brother?’ And then Helen Mirren was gonna be a Dutton. I mean, we are part of a pretty good family there, I think. Kevin Costner and Harrison Ford, come on,” McGraw said.

But when it came to meeting Ford in person, McGraw understandably encountered some nerves. “We were having breakfast at the hotel there one morning, and Harrison Ford walked in and [McGraw’s daughter] is a huge Star Wars fan,” he then went on to say.

“And it was one of the times that I was scared to death to go say something to him. So I didn’t go up and say anything to him. She said, ‘Dad, go,’ and usually my daughters are like, ‘Dad, don’t… just sort of put your hat down. I don’t want anybody to notice you’re here.’ But this time she was like, ‘Dad, you need to go over and say hi to Harrison Ford.’ I’m like, ‘I can’t… I can’t. I can’t do it,'” the actor explained.

Honestly? Fair enough. If we bumped into Harrison Ford tomorrow on our way to the supermarket, we probably couldn’t bring ourselves to look the icon in the eye, let alone talk to him.

For all things Yellowstone, check out everything we know about the 6666 release date, our guide to the Yellowstone cast, as as well as the Yellowstone timeline explained. Be sure and also get the latest on the 1923 season 2 release date, and find out where you can watch Yellowstone.

Don’t forget to also check out the best streaming services to sign up to this year, as well as all the new movies coming out.