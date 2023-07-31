Is The Meg 2 streaming? How to watch the new Jason Statham movie

Is The Meg 2 streaming? Way back in 2018, Jason Statham took on one of the most fearsome predators to ever live when he went hand-to-fin with The Meg. To be honest with you, they had us at “prehistoric monster shark”.

The Meg immediately staked its claim to be one of the best shark movies in years, along with one of Blake Lively’s best thriller movies: The Shallows. Jason Statham is back in his wetsuit to take on more prehistoric fish in one of the wettest new movies of 2023, now directed by British indie darling Ben Wheatley. It’s an unlikely match.

The Meg 2 release date is now upon us, so we’re here to explain how to watch The Meg 2 and tell you whether you can get hold of the movie on any of the best streaming services. It’s safe to go back in the water.

Where can I watch The Meg 2?

The Meg 2 swims into multiplexes on Friday August 4, 2023, and it’s only in cinemas for now.

That means that if you want the chance to experience Statham punching an unspecified number of really big sharks, you’ll have to venture out to a movie theater. We’re sure The Stath will make it worth the trip.

Is The Meg 2 streaming?

The Meg 2 isn’t available to stream just yet as it’s about to embark on an exclusive cinema run.

The good news, though, is that you can stream the first movie in this oceanic franchise right now on Max (formerly HBO Max). You can also check out what else is new on Max this month to make the most of that subscription.

Is The Meg 2 on Netflix?

The Meg 2 isn’t on Netflix yet, but we’ll be keeping an eye out. We expect the Warner Bros-owned Max to be The Meg 2’s primary streaming destination, but it’s worth watching the Netflix catalog in the coming months just to be sure.

There’s good news for little shark lovers, though, as DreamWorks animation Shark Tale is available on Netflix now.

Is The Meg 2 on Disney Plus?

The Meg 2 isn’t on Disney Plus, and we’d say the chances are near zero.

Warner Bros. has its own streamer and Disney doesn’t tend to include movies and TV it hasn’t had a hand in making. Fortunately, Disney Plus has loads of shark documentaries thanks to its acquisition of National Geographic.

Is The Meg 2 on Prime Video?

You can’t watch The Meg 2 on Prime Video yet, but we expect it to be available as a rental/purchase option later in 2023. Keep your eyes peeled for The Meg 2’s release on premium video-on-demand. We’ll keep this guide updated when we know more. In the meantime, check out everything new on Amazon Prime.

Is The Meg 2 on Blu-ray?

The Meg 2 will almost certainly show up on Blu-ray in 2023, but it’s not available on physical formats just yet. You’ll be able to put The Meg 2 next to its predecessor on your shelf very soon.

We can’t wait for The Meg 2 to arrive in cinemas, but we know that shark movies are a nightmare to get right. We also found time to look into The Meg true story, which is terrifying, and we’ve explained how The Meg broke an incredible shark movie record.

Of course, we’ve also got plenty of information on the best movies still to come this year. So look ahead to the Saw X release date, the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie release date, and the Dune 2 release date.