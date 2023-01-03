Five Nights at Freddy’s movie release date speculation, cast, and more

What is the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie release date? Five Nights at Freddy’s has developed a bizarre online identity, with the game taking over the communities of YouTube Let’s Plays and theory videos to such a fervent degree that seeing the spooky series everywhere forced players to hate it, subsequently branding it as childish cringe. But let’s be clear about something – at one point, we were all obsessed with Five Nights at Freddy’s.

The game’s simple premise of pitting a new security guard against the “quirky” animatronics at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza for a week of overnight shifts was a stroke of indie genius that makes the most out of its concept in the first title. Still, it then created a vast universe of plots, theories, games, novels, and toys. It was a global phenomenon created by horror game enthusiasts and YouTubers alike. Which meant it was only a matter of time before it went to Hollywood.

There’s a lot of expectation for the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy’s movie, especially with so many narrative threads to follow and so many characters to make our hero. There are so many questions that come with the reveal of the video game movie, so it’s time to ask the question – what’s going on with the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie? Here’s everything we know.

Five Nights At Freddy’s movie release date speculation

As of January 2023, we don’t know the Five Nights At Freddy’s movie release date. Jason Blum revealed in his show-stopping tweet that the film will be going to film in February 2023 – which means we could be waiting another year before we see something of the horror movie.

There’s every chance that this filming date will lead to some kind of teaser or trailer to come by mid-2023, with a release date to be expected around late 2023 or early 2024 at a push. There could be a wait yet, but we’re crossing our fingers that it’s worth it.

Who’s making the Five Nights At Freddy’s movie?

There has been a lot of speculation that the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie simply won’t work if it falls into the wrong hands – but luckily, its production company is one known for making bonkers thriller movies, just like the film deserves.

The film is firmly in the camp of Blumhouse Productions, the producers behind the likes of Get Out, Happy Death Day and The Black Phone. The studio has always had a deep love and affection for horror, and it seems as though the man at the top, Jason Blum, has a lot of faith in their adaptation.

Jason announced a swathe of info about the film in one tweet, which gave fans all the information they could need for months.

“#jimhensoncreatureshop is working on our animatronics,” he says. “Emma Tammi is our director. Filming on #FNAF begins in February 2023. Boom.” Boom indeed.

There’s a lot to unpack here, so let’s start with the big one – the Jim Henson Creature Shop, the special and visual effects team founded by the legendary puppeteer of The Muppets Jim Henson, will be the team behind bringing Freddy and his freaky pals to life. This is remarkable news, as anyone who has seen The Muppets will know the Creature Shop knows what they’re doing. Five Nights at Freddy’s is little without its animatronics, so it’s good to know that it’s in safe hands.

Who’s in the Five Nights At Freddy’s movie cast?

Scream star Matthew Lillard and Josh Hutcherson, best known for playing Peeta in the Hunger Games movies, are reportedly on board to star in the Five Nights At Freddy’s movie. William Afton, Mike Schmidt, Piper Rubio and Mary Stuart Masterson are also reported to be in the film’s cast.

As revealed by Blum, the directing work will be handled by one Emma Tammi. For those unfamiliar, Tammi is best known for her feature film The Wind and for her work as director on the TV series Into the Dark. She also directed the TV movie Election Day: Lens Across America.

Her work here isn’t an awful lot to go off, but her experimentation with the supernatural in The Wind means she’s got the chops to deal with freaky animatronics, and if Jason Blum trusts her, then hell, she must be good.

What’s the Five Nights At Freddy’s movie plot?

The plot of the movie is where things start to get a little sticky, as we truly don’t know yet what kind of direction the story of the film will take – especially as there’s so much to cover.

Let’s consider that the film will be a do-over for the series to accommodate new audiences. The story will likely run through the events of the first game, as well as a slimmer adaptation of the mysteries that the rest of the franchise hides away.

The first game follows security guard Mike Schmidt who works overnight for a week at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, a ‘Chuck-E-Cheese-esque’ kiddie restaurant. As the night wears on, animatronics of the restaurant’s mascots begin to move and shift before making an effort to corner and kill Schmidt. It’s a pretty simple story – but it only goes on to get more convoluted.

The series goes on to detail the events that led to the closure of the restaurant that was teased in the first game, commonly known as the bite of ’87 – an incident that saw one animatronic bite down on someone’s head, entirely severing their frontal lobe.

Though theories of who commenced the bite keep swirling, with fans expecting that Foxy or Bonnie is responsible – but the story keeps moving regardless, with the games implying that the animatronics are brought to life themselves by the souls of dead children who suffered at the restaurant, and at the hands of the mysterious “purple guy.”

It’s a lot for sure, and there’s a lot to dig up and uncover for long-term fans. It remains to be seen if the film will give fans the answers they so crave or go for a hard reset to effectively reboot the franchise in a cinematic setting – but damn, is it going to be exciting to watch the fallout regardless.

