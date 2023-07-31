Meg 2 cast, characters, and actors

Meet the Meg 2 cast and characters. Since the days of Jaws, there has been a public fascination with the top predators of the sea. For years we have marveled at the speed and deadly skill of sharks. However, in 2018, true terror rose from the deep when The Meg hit the big screen.

The Meg is hands down one of the best shark movies of all time, telling the story of a 75-foot-long megalodon encountering humans during one unlucky rescue mission. Grossing over $530 million worldwide, we knew it was only a matter of time until a sequel came our way, and now fans can rejoice, since The Meg 2 release date is almost here. Directed by Ben Wheatley, Meg 2: The Trench sees some hungry megalodons reach the surface with their eyes set on humans for snack time. It’s bigger, gorier, and is (in our minds) one of the most exciting new movies of 2023, period.

But before we get swept up by the waves of anticipation, you may be wondering who’s shark bait in this new movie. So, The Digital Fix has done some fantastic research to answer all your burning questions. Below we go over everyone who is in the Meg 2 cast and break down their careers and future prospects of survival in one of the wackiest and best movie franchises to come from the seas.

Jason Statham as Jonas Taylor

Jason Statham is back as everyone’s favorite rescue diver and shark killer Jonas Taylor in Meg 2: The Trench. This isn’t Statham’s first time facing a megalodon, since the actor reprises the role from the first Meg movie that hit theaters back in 2018. We’re sure that if anyone can face off against the monsters of the deep, it’s this action hero!

Besides The Meg, Statham has starred in some of the best action movies of all time, such as Crank and the Fast and the Furious franchise. And besides his deep-sea shark diving, the actor is keeping plenty busy too. Fans can look forward to more Statham fun as he is set to appear on the big screen once again with The Expendables 4 and Fast 11.

Sophia Cai as Meiying Zhang

Returning to the deadly waves after appearing in the 2018 movie, The Meg, Shuya Sophia Cai reprises the role of Meiying for Meg 2: The Trench. If you need a quick refresher on The Meg universe, Meiying is the daughter of oceanographer Suyin Zhang (played by Shuya Sophia Cai) and came to see Taylor as a father figure after he saved her life in the first movie.

She is a charismatic force, and to see that she is back for Meg 2 is a welcomed treat for all fans, especially since Shuya Sophia Cai isn’t returning this time around. Besides The Meg, Cai played Maggie in the 2021 TV series Mr. Corman. She has also worked on the 2015 romance movie Somewhere Only We Know.

Page Kennedy as DJ

Let’s be honest, the seas would seem a lot more terrifying if it wasn’t for the brilliant comic relief provided by the scientist DJ. That’s right, folks! Page Kennedy returns to The Meg universe as DJ, reprising the fan-favorite character from the 2018 film.

Besides cracking one-liners about prehistoric monsters in the ocean, Kennedy has a well of acting credits to his name. Fans may recognize him from his work on some of the best TV series ever made, S.W.A.T and Desperate Housewives. And the good news is that Meg: The Trench isn’t the only new project on Kennedy’s slate either. The star is currently signed onto multiple projects, such as the comedy movie Code 3.

Cliff Curtis as James “Mac” Mackreides

You can’t have an underwater base without an operations manager, can you? So, it should come as a surprise to no-one that Cliff Curtis is back on the big screen as James “Mac” Mackreides for Meg 2: The Trench.

In the first 2018 movie, James was the manager of the underwater research facility Mana One, and now he is back to help lead his team into the depths of the sea to uncover various nefarious goings on – such as a shady mining operation. Besides his work with giant fish, Curtis has plenty of box office experience.

His previous credits include Avatar: The Way of Water, Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw, and one of the best horror series around, Fear the Walking Dead. Curtis also has plenty on his plate after The Meg 2. Fans can look forward to the Avatar 3 release date to see him again and keep their eyes peeled for the upcoming TV series Kaos.

Wu Jing as Jiuming

The Meg 2: The Trench is filled with secrets, and fans still don’t know what role the newcomer to the franchise, Wu Jing, will be playing in the shark-filled adventure. Currently, his character is named Jiuming, but we don’t have any info on how he’ll affect the plot. But luckily, we do know a lot about the performer’s career.

Wu Jing is one of the most well-known Chinese actors today, having starred in hit films such as Fatal Contact, Wolf Warrior, and The Battle of Lake Changjin. But besides his skills in front of the camera, the star is also a director and producer. So while we don’t know what Wu Jing’s character will be up to in the new movie just yet, we do know that he is more than capable of fighting off a shark and is a man of many talents.

Sienna Guillory

Action movie star Sienna Guillory is diving into the Meg franchise and is currently cast in an undisclosed role in the new movie (exciting, we know). And while we don’t know who her character is yet, we’re positive that she’s the perfect choice for this thrilling flick.

Now, if you haven’t seen all the Resident Evil movies in order yet, you may not know that when Guillory isn’t facing sharks, she’s facing zombies as Jill Valentine. The star has also worked on a number of fantasy movies, such as Eragon and Peter Jackson’s Hobbit Trilogy. Basically, if anyone can survive and be a badass while doing so, it’s her.

Keep your eyes on this guide as we update you on her role. In the meantime, you can learn the star’s thoughts on The Meg 2: The Trench in our interview with Guillory.

Skyler Samuels

Another undisclosed role in Meg 2: The Trench is Skyler Samuels. It really does seem that Wheatley is keeping all of us movie fans in suspense, doesn’t it? Well, although we don’t know her Meg 2 character, we do know that Samuels is very familiar with terror.

Fans may recognize the star from her time in the series American Horror Story or the slasher show Scream Queens. And in fact, besides horror, the actor is a veteran in fantasy, having starred in shows such as Wizards of Waverly Place and The Gifted. We are very excited to see how Samuels fairs in Meg 2, so keep your eyes on this guide as we update on more plot and casting details.

Sergio Peris-Mencheta

Another Resident Evil cast alumni is joining Meg 2: The Trench! Sergio Peris-Mencheta plays an undisclosed role in the upcoming film, but, like his co-stars, we aren’t too worried about the lack of details since his past work promises that he’ll fit right in with this action movie.

Peris-Mencheta will have no trouble facing off against the giant monsters of the deep since he previously worked on flicks such as Resident Evil: Afterlife and Rambo: Last Blood. He has also ventured into the cinematic seas during his time on the 2022 TV series Boundless. Basically, he seems like another perfect choice for the Meg 2 cast list, and personally, we can’t wait to see him kick some giant shark butt.

The complete Meg 2 cast list:

Jason Statham as Jonas Taylor

Wu Jing as Jiuming

Sophia Cai as Meiying Zhang

Page Kennedy as DJ

Sergio Peris-Mencheta

Skyler Samuels

Cliff Curtis as James “Mac” Mackreides

Sienna Guillory

Melissanthi Mahut

Kiran Sonia Sawar as Sal

Able Wanamakok as Friend

Billy Clements Billy Clements as Mercenary

Ron Smoorenburg as MercenaryFelix Mayr as Lance

Emily Ng as Waitress

Kenneth Won as Club Guide

Rui Shang as Party DJ

Ricky Bevins as Technician

Benny Bereal as Bodyguard

