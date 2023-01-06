New Lord of the Rings movie and what you need to know about it

What is the new Lord of the Rings movie? Even if you’re a fan of the Peter Jackson Lord of the Rings movies or of Tolkien’s books, you might have missed the fact that there’s a new Lord of the Rings movie right on the horizon.

That’s right! Audiences will be returning to Middle-earth once again in 2024 with another Lord of the Rings movie. The Lord of the Rings movies are considered some of the best movies of all time, so understandably fans are excited.

But what do we know about this latest adventure with the new movie? Look no further for answers because we’re here to keep you up to date on everything you need to know about the new Lord of the Rings movie, including what to expect from the plot, the release date, and the cast.

What is the new Lord of the Rings movie?

The new Lord of the Rings movie is called War of the Rohirrim, and it is set hundreds of years before the events seen in Peter Jackson’s original trilogy, effectively making it a prequel movie. The War of the Rohirrim is currently scheduled for 12 April 2024, which is only a little over a year away.

The new Lord of the Rings movie will be an anime movie and is a totally separate entity from Amazon Prime’s Rings of Power fantasy series. It is produced by New Line Cinema, the production company which worked on the three original Lord of the Rings movies, as well as Warner Bros. and animation specialists Sola Entertainment.

What is the new Lord of the Rings movie about?

The new Lord of the Rings movie War of the Rohirrim will tell the story of Rohan and its war against Dunland. It’s set two hundred years before Frodo’s journey to destroy the One Ring.

It will focus on the legendary king of Rohan Helm Hammerhand and his defence of Helm’s Deep against the Dunlending attackers. It is based on the stories told in Tolkien’s appendices to the Lord of the Rings books.

While the new Lord of the Rings movie will mostly focus on new Lord of the Rings characters, like Freca the Dunlending, Wulf the Dunlending, Fréaláf Hildeson, and Hèra, it will also feature Éowyn, with Miranda Otto reprising her role. Given when the fantasy movie is set, she will not be in the story itself but will instead be the movie’s narrator.

Is there a trailer for the new Lord of the Rings movie?

There is no trailer yet for the new Lord of the Rings movie. However, there is some gorgeous concept art (seen above and below) which gives a hint at what the look of the animated movie will be like. This concept art shows Helm Hammerhand frozen outside of Helm’s Deep, as well as Rohan’s capital Edoras under siege from a mighty mûmakil.

War of the Rohirrim will also take aesthetic cues directly from the Peter Jackson Lord of the Rings trilogy, with famous Tolkien illustrators Alan Lee and John Howe has joined the creative team. So, expect it to look stunning.

How to watch the new Lord of the Rings movie

The new Lord of the Rings movie will likely play in cinemas upon its release before becoming available on VOD and streaming services. However, the exact plans for the release have not yet been publicly confirmed, and it could go straight to streaming or have a hybrid release.

