Is The Exorcist: Believer streaming? How to watch the new horror movie

Is The Exorcist: Believer streaming? In 1973, the world of horror changed with the release of The Exorcist. It was an adaptation of what has long since been considered the scariest book of all time. Astonishingly, the movie reached the same bar — audiences allegedly fainted, vomited, and left the theater feeling as though they’d seen the Devil himself.

The Exorcist: Believer is the unexpected follow-up of the aforementioned classic. Set decades later, it aims to follow in the footsteps of one of the best movies ever made and follow the story of two sets of parents who are desperate to save their children from a demon’s grasp. Whether the sequel will live up to the best horror movie of all time remains to be seen, but if there’s one thing we can confirm, it’s where you can watch it.

Will the terrifying tale be available on the best streaming services? Will this be a big screen experience? Read ahead to find out how to watch The Exorcist: Believer, and keep your Rosary close.

Where can I watch The Exorcist: Believer?

The only way to watch The Exorcist: Believer for now will be to head to theaters from Friday October 6, 2023.

If that date sounds confusing to you, it’s probably because the original The Exorcist: Believer release date was set for October 13, but was pushed forward. You have Taylor Swift to thank for that, since the studio didn’t want to compete with her concert movie.

Is The Exorcist: Believer streaming?

The Exorcist: Believer will be a theatrical-only release at first, so you’ll likely have to wait a few months before it comes out on streaming platforms.

Of course, this all depends on the box office success of the new movie, but it’s likely to end up on platforms by the end of November or beginning of December, since Universal typically runs their new releases for 50 days before sending to streaming.

When the time comes, it’ll likely end up on Peacock, since Universal worked with the streamer to obtain the distribution rights for The Exorcist: Believer.

Is The Exorcist: Believer on Netflix?

The Exorcist: Believer isn’t currently on Netflix, and likely won’t end up there for a while, unfortunately.

As mentioned, it’s more likely that The Exorcist: Believer will end up on Peacock first. That means, if Netflix wants the rights, they’ll have to wait their turn. If you’re looking for some scares on that platform, you can check out our list of the best Netflix horror movies!

Is The Exorcist: Believer on Disney Plus?

Disney Plus likely won’t be getting the rights for The Exorcist: Believer, so we probably won’t see it on there.

Disney Plus doesn’t really go in for horror movies, and it doesn’t have the license for the original, meaning that it wouldn’t really make sense for the platform to host the movie.

If you’re looking for some family-friendly Halloween picks, be sure and check out our list of the best scary movies for kids, or check out everything new on Disney Plus this month!

Is The Exorcist: Believer on Prime Video?

We think The Exorcist: Believer will likely end up on Prime Video to rent or buy by the end of 2023.

Right now, you can currently buy the original movie for $7.99. The new movie will likely come to digital before it becomes available as part of a streaming subscription, so you may wish to head to Amazon first. If you don’t have Amazon Prime, you can sign up for the service here, or you can also stream the original flick on HBO Max.

Is The Exorcist: Believer on Blu-ray?

There’s no confirmation on whether The Exorcist: Believer will be available on Blu-ray, but we assume it will have a physical release in some shape or form.

The original is currently available on Blu-ray, so we’re thinking it’s likely that the studio will want to put out a major physical release at some point. There’s likely plenty of behind-the-scenes stories to share behind the sequel of one of the most influential horrors of all time, so it’d be a shame if they skipped out on this.

