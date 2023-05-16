The Exorcist: Believer release date, cast, plot, and more news

What is The Exorcist: Believer release date? Back in 1973, audiences were shaken to their core. A new film, The Exorcist, based on a horror novel of the same name, was hitting screens and causing mass hysteria with its innovative horror and shocking imagery.

But now, there’s a new head-spinning sequel in town that’s sure to put the fear of God in you. David Gordon Green, of Halloween note, will be bringing one of the best horror movies ever made back onto the big screen in the form of a new trilogy.

Fans want to know just what they can expect from this new movie, and whether we’ll be left hiding behind the sofa all the same as the original. Well, we can’t tell you that, but we can tell you everything else we know about The Exorcist: Believer release date, cast, plot, and more.

The Exorcist: Believer release date

True to spooky form, The Exorcist: Believer will release near Halloween on Friday, October 13, 2023.

Perfect timing for a trip to the cinema to begin your horror-fuelled movie marathon.

With the original movie coming out in 1973, this new Exorcist movie marks 50 years since The Exorcist changed the scope of horror cinema and, quite frankly, proved itself as one of the best movies of all time.

The Exorcist: Believer cast

The Exorcist: Believer cast will see the return of Ellen Burstyn as Chris MacNeil, the lead of the original 1973 movie. Her return is a significant appeal to fans and will see her be joined by Leslie Odom Jr of Hamilton fame and Ann Dowd from The Handmaid’s Tale.

Though not much detail has been released by way of characters, we do have a decent understanding of who will be involved in the new Exorcist movie.

Here’s the expected The Exorcist Believer cast list:

Leslie Odom Jr

Ellen Burstyn as Chris MacNeil

Ann Dowd as Paula

Lidya Jewett

Olivia Marcum

Raphael Sbarge

Jennifer Nettles

Okwui Okpokwasili

E.J Bonilla as Father Maddox

The Exorcist: Believer plot speculation

The Exorcist: Believer’s story will see Leslie Odom Jr as a terrified father seeking help for his daughter, who he believes to be possessed.

Two young friends go missing for several days, only to be found acting very strangely. When they start to display odd and terrifying behaviour, it’s believed that the children are possessed. One father (Leslie Odom Jr.) seeks help in the form of someone who’s been through this horrifying ordeal before…Chris MacNeil.

That’s all we know for now, but it seems very similar to the plot of the first film in which a parent desperately tries to understand (and defeat) whatever evil has taken over their child. As far as horror goes, it’s a tale as old as time.

This film will mark the first of a new Exorcist trilogy series.

The Exorcist: Believer trailer

While no trailer for The Exorcist: Believer has been released to the public just yet, it was previewed at CinemaCon in April 2023.

What we know about the shown trailer is that it includes a good look at the return of Chris McNeil. Other footage is said to include a clip of one of the possessed girls wandering into a church service and causing a hysterical scene. Classic demon behaviour, right there.

We’ll be sure and update this page when the trailer does become available to us mere mortals, but in the meantime, check out the trailer for the beloved original movie above. (Just don’t get nightmares.)

Where can I watch The Exorcist: Believer?

The Exorcist: Believer will be released theatrically on October 13, 2023.

One of the many urban legends that surround the original Exorcist movie revolves around the original theatrical release at the time. Supposedly, audience members fainted, cried, and left the theatre feeling malevolent energies staying with them long after having watched the film. So it makes sense to try and recreate this feeling by releasing it in theatres initially.

We don’t doubt that the film will arrive on streaming services after a while, though which ones and when is still to be confirmed. In the meantime, you can watch the original movie on Amazon Prime.

Until the new Exorcist movie hits screens, we’ve got plenty to keep you occupied. How about this bit of trivia on how The Exorcist left this star with a lifelong injury or our list of the best ghost movies of all time? And if you want another frightening watch, see if you can catch Evil Dead Rise streaming yet.