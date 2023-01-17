Who is Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars? Among the plethora of heroes and villains in the galaxy, very few have established quite the iconic status as Obi-Wan Kenobi. You’ve probably heard his name before, but we’re here to tell you all you need to know about the man himself.

If you’ve seen any Star Wars movie before, you will very likely have heard some Star Wars character at least mention Obi-Wan Kenobi. He’s a pretty big deal, to say the least. The science fiction movie franchise would be a very different place without the brave Jedi warrior, so let’s learn more about Obi-Wan Kenobi and how he affected the course of the Star Wars timeline.

Who is Obi-Wan Kenobi?

Obi-Wan Kenobi was a Jedi Master who sat on the High Council during the Republic Era and also served in the Grand Army of the Republic during the Clone Wars.

He was a force-sensitive human from the planet Stewjon, who was taken into the Jedi Order and trained by Qui-Gon Jinn. When his Master was killed by the Sith Darth Maul, Kenobi avenged him and became a Master himself.

Kenobi would then go on to train his own Padawan, Anakin Skywalker, the prophesised ‘chosen one’. After Order 66 eradicated most of the Jedi, Kenobi went into hiding on Tattooine, but many years later, he would emerge from the shadows to train Anakin’s estranged son, Luke Skywalker.

What role did Obi-Wan Kenobi play in the Jedi Order?

Obi-Wan Kenobi was an integral part of the Jedi’s fight against evil in the galaxy, saving many lives along the way, but he also held himself personally responsible for the fall of Anakin Skywalker to the dark side of the Force.

Of course, we know that Anakin Skywaker was seduced to the dark side of the Force by Emperor Palpatine, but Kenobi felt he should have protected his Padawan more closely during his formative years training to be a Jedi Master. Anakin even tells Kenobi he feels betrayed by his Master, and the pair would ultimately face off against one another, with the latter being severely injured leading to his transformation into Darth Vader.

Subsequently, Kenobi played a big role in helping keep both Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker safe from their father in the years after the Clone Wars. He helped rescue Leia as a child when Bail Organa urged him to take on the mission, and he would later help Yoda train Luke in the ways of the Force.

Which Star Wars movies and Star Wars series does Obi-Wan Kenobi appear in?

You can find Obi-Wan Kenobi in the original Star Wars trilogy and the prequel trilogy, as well as leading his own show on Disney Plus.

The character is played by Alec Guinness in the original Star Wars cast. He appears in the first ever Star Wars movie, A New Hope, where he dies at the hands of the Star Wars villain Darth Vader. He later appears as a Force ghost in the ‘80s movies The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

Ewan McGregor then takes on the role of a younger Obi-Wan for the prequel movies The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, and Revenge of the Sith. The actor also returned to lead the Obi-Wan Kenobi cast for his very own Star Wars series in 2022. It remains to be seen whether we will get an Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2.

You can also see a cartoon character version of Obi-Wan Kenobi wielding his famous blue lightsaber in the animated series The Clone Wars and Rebels.

