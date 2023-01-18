Star Wars – does Baby Yoda become a Jedi?

Does Grogu become a Jedi? It can be hard to keep up with Star Wars nowadays, given the sheer amount of content. So, between all his different appearances you may have missed a big Grogu plot development.

The little green Mandalorian character, who’s also known as Baby Yoda, is devilishly cute, but has an innate power with the Force. With The Mandalorian season 3 release date right on the horizon, Star Wars fans are once again thinking about the adventures of Star Wars bounty hunter Din Djarin and his little green friend. However, the new trailer for the sci-fi series raised some fascinating questions.

It showed the green ball of fuzz using the Force much more confidently, in fact, a lot like a Jedi. But, not every Force-user is a Jedi (or, a Sith) and becoming a Jedi requires a lot of training. This usually takes decades, as you rise up the ranks – or in Luke’s case do a speed run on Dagobah – to be granted the title of Jedi Knight. So, what about Baby Yoda? Does Grogu become a Jedi?

Does Baby Yoda become a Jedi?

As seen in The Book of Boba Fett, Grogu continues his Jedi training under the tutelage of Luke Skywalker, but gives it up in order to be re-united with his space dad played by Pedro Pascal.

Sensing that Grogu misses Mando, and that the little Star Wars alien is conflicted about having left him, Luke offers Grogu a choice: either he can embrace his Jedi training which he started on Coruscant before Order 66 (and get given a tiny little lightsaber) or he can become part of Mando’s clan, and give up his training. This was all explored in the Boba Fett TV series, which linked back to The Mandalorian and continued the stories of the Star Wars characters.

So, while Grogu is highly Force-sensitive, and while he did start his Jedi training, he chose not to become a Jedi in the Star Wars series and it looks like it’ll remain that way.

