Oscar Isaac has great idea for how Pedro Pascal can do Spider-Verse 3

The Spider-Verse 2 cast is already jam-packed with Spider-Man variants of all sizes, shapes, and species. Suddenly, Spider-Ham in the last movie looks like the tip of the iceberg. But franchise newcomer Oscar Isaac thinks that Pedro Pascal should be next to join the fold ahead of the Spider-Verse 3 release date.

Isaac told GQ in a new interview that the increasingly almighty Pedro Pascal, fresh from leading two of the best TV series of the year at the top of The Mandalorian season 3 cast and The Last of Us cast, would be the ideal choice for a new addition to the rapidly expanding Spider-Verse.

When asked about the best actors to join the franchise, Isaac said: “They’re so brilliant at finding the right person for the right character, but maybe Pedro Pascal. Let’s find something for him. He should be a Spider-Person, like a cranky, old Spider-Person.”

Nobody does slightly curmudgeonly father figures like Pascal, so we’d be fully behind Isaac’s casting choice here. Pascal is absolutely the man of the moment right now, with his new movies and TV series instantly becoming must-see attractions.

Though, given how blown away we were by one of the best movies of 2023 so far in our Across the Spider-Verse review, we won’t need any convincing to return to the multiverse one more time. We’ve already been back to spot all of those Across the Spider-Verse easter eggs.

Isaac himself made a big impression as the vampiric webslinger Miguel O’Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099. We can’t wait to see where his story goes when Spider-Verse 3 picks up the cliffhanger of the Across the Spider-Verse ending.

For more from the joy of the Spider-Verse, find out more about Earth-42 and learn the answers to key questions including ‘Is Venom in Across the Spider-Verse?‘ and ‘What Earth is Miles Morales from?‘.

