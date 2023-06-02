Across the Spider-Verse — Earth-42 explained

Spider-Verse 2 takes Miles Morales across the unexplored multiverse but Earth-42 is different from the rest. Here's what we know about the dark dimension.

Published:

Spider-Man

Earth-42 in Across the Spider-Verse explained. The new Spider-Verse film is finally here, and boy, oh boy, is it a mindblowing movie with more twists and turns than a tangled slinky.  We’re going to discuss one of those big reveals in this article, so if you’re spoiler-phobic, turn away now.

Still with us? Great, we knew you were a true red and blue Spider-Man fan. As you know, the Spider-Verse films deal with the multiverse, and in this Spider-Man movie, we get to visit a number of alternate Earths. This was one of the reasons we loved the film so much (check out our Across the Spider-Verse review if you’re curious to hear more of our thoughts) but one Earth isn’t like the others.

Earth-42, the reality that Miles visits at the end of the superhero movie is one of the more intriguing corners of the Spider-Verse. It’s darker than the rest, almost evil seeming and with good reason. So strap in here’s everything we know about Earth-42 from Across the Spider-Verse.

Earth-42 in Across the Spider-Verse explained

Earth-42 is a bleak dimension with no Spider-Man. As a result, this version of reality has become a dark reflection of Miles’s home world, where instead of taking on the mantle of Spider-Man, his uncle Aaron trained him to become the new Prowler.

Miles Morales in Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse

What caused Earth-42 to go bad?

Across the Spider-Verse teases that Earth-42 turned into a hellhole because it was deprived of its version of Spider-Man. You see when the Kingpin was experimenting with the multiverse in the first movie, he accidentally brought through Earth-42’s radioactive spider.

This was the spider that went on to give Miles his powers, but as it was brought to our universe, it wasn’t there to bite Eath-42’s future Spider-Man. Then without the Wallcrawler to save the day, the universe fell apart.

YouTube Thumbnail

Who should have been Earth-42’s Spider-Man?

It’s not revealed in Across the Spider-Verse who should have become Spider-Man, but it seems likely that the alternate Miles we see become the Prowler should have become Spider-Man. That’s pure speculation on our part, and it could just have easily been Peter Parker who was meant to wear the mask. Perhaps this will be resolved in Spider-Verse 3.

Miles Morales in Across the Spider-Verse

All the differences between Earth-1610 and Earth-42

Here’s a full list of all the differences between Miles’s home dimension and Earth-42.

  • Miles Morales was bitten by a radioactive spider and became Spider-Man in Earth-1610. On Earth-42, he became The Prowler instead.
  • The Miles in Earth-42 seemingly has no knowledge of the Multiverse, unlike his 1610 counterpart.
  • On Earth-1610, Aaron Davis died protecting Miles from the Kingpin. On Earth-42, Miles’s dad, Jefferson Davis, died instead, although the exact cause of his death isn’t known.
  • Earth-1610 seems quite peaceful for the most part, while Earth-42 seems to be in a constant state of unrest.
  • Miles has cooler hair on Earth-42. Sorry, our Miles, you know it’s true.

There will be a myriad of other differences that we didn’t notice or the film didn’t explore, but we’ll keep this list updated as we learn more about Earth-42.

Miles Morales in Across the Spider-Verse

Earth-42 in Marvel comics

As far as we can tell Earth-42 doesn’t exist in the comics and is an original creation for Spider-Verse.

Enough about Earth-42, though. There’s more explaining to be done and god knows we love explaining. We’ve got guides on how to watch Across the Spider-Verse, and if you’re not afraid of being spoiled, we’ve written the usual Across the Spider-Verse ending explained, revealed whether Miles and Gwen get together, explained if Andrew Garfield is in Spider-Verse 2whether Tobey Maguire’s in Spider-Verse 2, explained the new Prowler and finally we have a list of everyone who dies in Across the Spider-Verse.

But that’s not all, we’ve got articles explaining everything you need to know about the Spider-Man 4 release date and the Spider-Man Freshman Year release date. Still, if you’ve gotten lost in the web of life and death and aren’t into all this Spidey stuff, we have a list of the new movies coming later this year so you can choose something else to watch.

Editor at The Digital Fix and fan of dressing like a time-traveller, Tom loves three things; the MCU, Spider-Man, Ghostbusters... oh, and writing in the third person.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.