What Earth is Miles Morales from? Well, a new Spider-Verse movie has hit cinemas, and it’s once again lit up social media with discourse about the most exciting topic of them all, what number we assign to fictional realities.

Yeah, I’m not quite sure why this keeps happening specifically in Spider-Man films, but this is the second Spider-Man movie in a row to cause ripples online. So despite the quality of Spider-Verse 2 (Check out our Across the Spider-Verse review here), we’re going to answer the burning question everyone wants to know, ‘What Earth is Miles Morales from?‘

What Earth is Miles Morales from?

In Spider-Verse, Miles Morales is described as being from Earth-1610, which is the same designation given to the Ultimate Comics universe.

This is slightly controversial considering the reality that Spider-Verse is set in clearly isn’t the same dimension as the comic books, but we’ll forgive the filmmakers on this occasion (But we’ll never forgive you, Kevin Feige, the MCU isn’t set on Earth 616).

Sometimes you’ll see the Spider-Verse universe described in other media as being Earth-TRN700 to differentiate it from its comic counterpart, but it’s never described that way in the films, so we choose to ignore it.

Here’s a list of which Earth every Spider-Person in Spider-Verse is from:

Miles Morales is from Earth-1610

Gwen Stacy us from Earth-65

Peter B Parker is from Earth-616

Spider-Noir is from Earth-90214

Spider-Ham is from Earth-8311

Penni Parker is from Earth-14512

Spider-Punk is from Earth-138

Pavitr Prabhakar is from Earth-50101

Miguel O’Hara is from Earth-928

Jessica Drew is from Earth-538

Ben Reilly is from Earth-94

Spider-Byte is from Earth-22191

Sun-Spider is from Earth-20023

Peter Parkedcar is from Earth-53931

Pter Ptarker (Dinosaur Spider-Man) is from Earth-66

The Web-slinger is from Earth-31913

Venom is from Earth-688

The MCU’s Spider-Man is from Earth-199999

The Amazing Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield) is from Earth-120703

Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire) is from Earth-96283

Spectacular Spider-Man is from Earth-26496

Spider-Wolf is from Earth-13989

Spider-Man 2211 is from Earth-9500

Ultimate Spider-Man is from Earth-751263

LEGO S[pider-Man is from Earth-133122

Spider-UK is from Earth-834

Cosmic Spider-Man is from Earth-13

Cyborg Spider-Man is from Earth-2818

Lady Spider is from Earth-15011

PS4 Spider-Man is from Earth-1048

Earth-42 is the dimension with no Spider-Man

