All the Across the Spider-Verse Easter eggs you might have missed

It’s time to shout, “Go web, go,” once again, as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse continues to weave Miles Morales into the history books of superhero movies. As the follow-up to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, there are high hopes this will be the Spider-Man 2 to Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man (2002).

Shameik Moore reprises his role as the bookish but brilliant Miles Morales, aka Spider-Man and he’s again joined by Hailee Steinfeld’s Gwen Stacy and a whole host of characters from ‘across’ Spider-Man movies, comics, and animated series. New to the ensemble is Oscar Isaac’s Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099, who was teased during the Into the Spider-Verse post-credits, as well as Jason Schwartzman as the villainous Jonathan Ohnn/The Spot

Billed as the trilogy’s middle chapter, Across the Spider-Verse is bigger and brighter than its predecessor (Check out our Across the Spider-Verse review here), with ties to a much larger Multiverse. Like any good Marvel movie, there’s a treasure trove of Easter (well, spider) eggs that honor the comics, movies, and even video games that have come so far. If you’re suited up in spandex, let’s leap into the best Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Easter eggs.

Peter Parker’s unfortunate end

Despite Miles Morales taking top billing, Across the Spider-Verse kicks off in Gwen Stacy’s universe and explains her tragic backstory. Here, we learn the past of Earth-65 and what happened to its Peter Parker.

In the comics, Peter Parker of Earth-65 lives in the shadow of Harry Osborn and Gwen, being called “Pathetic Parker” by his bullies. He steals Dr. Curt Connors’ serum and becomes the Lizard, which we see play out in Across the Spider-Verse.

Across the Spider-Verse opens with Gwen accidentally kills Lizard at the school prom, which sends her on her vigilante quest of doing it alone. These events also spur her father into hunting down Spider-Woman, a major part of Gwen’s arc.

A fan-favorite return

Yes, those were the booming vocals of J.K Simmons you hear as J.Jonah Jameson. Having first played the Daily Bugle’s grouchy Editor-in-Chief for Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man, Simmons has reprised his role in everything from The Simpsons to Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Although Simmons missed out on The Amazing Spider-Man movies, he doesn’t look like he’s going anywhere as Jameson these days. The mustachioed menace can be heard several times in Across the Spider-Verse, demanding his usual pictures of Spider-Man in the LEGO Earth-13122.

Like Hugh Jackman becoming synonymous with playing Wolverine, it’s hard to imagine anyone else playing J.J. Jameson. Still, with Simmons voicing a multitude of Multiversal Jamesons in Across the Spider-Verse, he’ll likely be back for more in the third movie.

Insomniac’s world

Spider-Man has had some clangers in terms of video games over the years, but much like Rocksteady’s critical acclaim with the Batman: Arkham titles, Insomniac Games turned it all around with Marvel’s Spider-Man.

The Insomniac suit is held in captivity at O’Hara’s HQ of the Spider Society, suggesting it’s an anomaly that’s found itself in the wrong place. If that wasn’t enough, Miles’ roommate could be seen playing the 2018 video game in their dorm room (Editor’s note: I think it might have been the PS5 game Spider-Man 2).

As Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is due out later this year, it’s perfect timing for those who haven’t played the game. While we doubt Spider-Man 2 will mention the events of Across the Spider-Verse, keep your eyes peeled for at least an Easter egg lurking in Insomniac’s game.

The Spider Society

You could write a whole list of who appears in the spider-packed Spider Society HQ, with some deep cuts to the comics being easy to miss. Highlights include the Jurassic Park-inspired Spider-Rex (Pter Ptarker), the Bombastic Bag-Man, and Peter Parkedcar (who actually appeared in 2015’s Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 3 #12).

There are cameos galore, as we see what looks like a prehistoric Kraven the Hunter and hear Alfred Molina’s iconic “Hello Peter” when we come across an anomaly, Doctor Octopus. Most of the action focuses on prominent members, including Jessica Drew (Issa Rae) and Spider-Byte (Amandla Stenberg), but spare a thought for Ben Reilly.

Andy Samberg voices the floppy-haired character who spends most of his time brooding and flexing his muscles. Reilly appeared in the hated Clone Saga arc of the ’90s as Scarlet Spider. That’s all well and good, but is it as cool as Widow the Horse being bitten by a radioactive spider?

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Sony Pictures Animation has been delivering certified bangers recently, but did you spot some sneaky connections to the studio’s The Mitchells vs. the Machines? The 2021 sci-fi comedy was co-written by Across the Spider-Verse’s Christopher Lloyd and Phil Miller, so it makes sense they want to honor their work.

The official Sony Pictures Twitter confirmed that Katie Mitchell’s moose is in Miles’ childhood bedroom. At the same time, the Spider-Man in therapy is voiced by The Mitchells vs. the Machines director Michael Rianda. Sadly, while Into the Spider-Verse bagged the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, The Mitchells vs. the Machines only got a nomination.

Lloyd and Miller have also told IndieWire how The Mitchells vs. the Machines animation style inspired them to “push the medium even further and take Miles [Morales] to places you couldn’t imagine.” Job well done!

Fangs a lot

The famous flop that is Daniel Espinosa’s Morbius also gets the nod. O’Hara’s DNA being mixed with a spider has given him spider-like fans and claws like the comics, but Gwen claims he’s a vampiric Spider-Man here.

Miles quips, “A vampire good guy? I’d pay good money to see that,” which seems like a jibe at Morbius tanking at the box office. As for O’Hara, it definitely looks like Across the Spider-Verse is setting him up as an unexpected villain for Beyond the Spider-Verse.

We see O’Hara him injecting some mysterious substance, so it’s entirely possible he’s a plasma-hungry vampire from the future that’ll lose it in the third movie. Given that Morbius failed to sink its teeth into fans, here’s hoping this wild overhaul of Spider-Man 2099’s origin is one idea that’s banished to the crypt.

Venom

A wink to Morbius isn’t the only tie to the SPUMC (still an awful acronym), as there’s a direct tie to the Venomverse. It might seem like a missed opportunity not to have Tom Hardy pop up with his slithering symbiote, but we get the next best thing.

As Schwartzman’s Spot explores his ‘holes,’ he pops up on Earth-688 in a familiar convenience store. We see Peggy Lu reprise her role as Mrs. Chen from Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage. For those who might’ve missed the connection, Spot runs off with a pack of Venomint gum.

Hardy’s version of Eddie Brock is no stranger to Multiversal antics, having a brief cameo at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home and seemingly finding himself pulled into the mainline MCU during the movie’s post-credit scene.

Where in the Multiverse?

While Sony’s Amy Pascal has always been adamant the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters is part of the MCU, Kevin Feige is more cagey about their place. In Across the Spider-Verse, things only get more confusing with its own placement.

As Spider-Man 2099 rages about meddling in the Multiverse, he fumes, “And don’t get me started on Doctor Strange and that little nerd back on Earth-199999”. This harks back to the events of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker wanting people to forget his superhero identity and ripping open the Multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The problem is mainline MCU continuity is supposed to be Earth-616. It was originally thought to be 199999, which has led to some confusion. Even Ms. Marvel’s Iman Vellani has called out the situation, telling Deadline how she argues with Feige about it every time they meet.

Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire

Even though Across the Spider-Verse might seem like the perfect place to dip into the madness of the Multiverse to bring back Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s iterations of Web-Head, their fleeting appearances can’t really be counted as cameos.

Instead, the convoluted explanation of canon events and many deaths of Uncle Ben and Captain Stacy features the Raimiverse and Marc Webb eras of Spider-Man appear via archive footage. We also see Cliff Robertson and Denis Leary’s doomed heroes take their final breath.

Garfield and Maguire have waxed lyrical about their time on No Way Home, with both throwing their hats in the ring for another return. The MCU is remaining typically tight-lipped but with 2026’s Avengers: Secret Wars tipped to be a who’s who of familiar faces, the pair would be an easy sell.

The Prowler

Arguably the biggest cameo in Across the Spider-Verse is Donald Glover’s surprise appearance as a live-action Aaron Davis. Dressed in his best Prowler outfit, Glover’s Davis is imprisoned by the Spider Society.

Glover campaigned for years to play Miles Morales but ultimately aged out of the role. All wasn’t lost, as he appeared as Davis in Spider-Man: Homecoming – although we didn’t see him get to suit up as the Prowler.

As Earth-616’s Davis was a bumbling fool left webbed to a car, it’s unclear whether this version confirms Glover as Prowler for the MCU or it’s just another Multiverse variant. With a live-action Miles Morales movie reportedly in the works, we’re guessing Glover could definitely help bring the street-smart Spidey to the MCU.

The Sinister Six (again)

The movie’s cliffhanger ending sees our Miles Morales trapped on Earth-42 with his villainous doppelgänger and Uncle Aaron. It’s fair to say that things have gone to sh*t here, and with Miles being bitten by Spider-42, there’s been no Spider-Man to save the day.

During another J.J. Jameson cameo, we hear a news report on the “Sinister Six Cabal.” There’s no mention of which villains make up the roster on Earth-42, but the Spider-Verse movies have already given us staples, including Doc Ock, the Green Goblin, and Vulture.

Moving into Beyond the Spider-Verse, Miles may have to battle his villainous self and the Sinister Six before returning to his own universe. Then again, we already had some form of the Sinister Six in No Way Home, Homecoming seemingly set them up with Michael Mando’s Scorpion, and who knows what Morbius tries to do with Keaton’s Vulture cameo?

A break from tradition

We understand sticking around to watch the credits is important to acknowledge the hard work that goes into a movie. Still, if you were expecting a tease of Beyond the Spider-Verse or a mythical trailer, you’ll be disappointed that Across the Spider-Verse doesn’t have a post-credit scene.

Although there were post-credit scenes before the MCU, every outing since 2008’s Iron Man has had one…apart from one. To this day, Avengers: Endgame is the only MCU movie not to have a post-credit scene, and while Across the Spider-Verse can’t quite be classed as an MCU movie, it’s a break from tradition not to have one.

Across the Spider-Verse joins other Marvel outings like Fan4stic, Dark Phoenix, and The New Mutants by skipping out on post-credits. With all of these being panned, let’s hope Across the Spider-Verse hasn’t inherited the curse by not having one.

