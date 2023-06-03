Spider-Verse 2 cast and characters – all the stars from the new movie

Who’s in the Spider-Verse 2 cast? Across the Spider-Verse has finally hit cinemas and introduced us to a whole host of weird and wonderful versions of Spider-Man.

Now we’re pretty dedicated Spider-Man fans, but even we, without an encyclopedic knowledge of Spider-Man movies, comics, and TV series, got a little bit confused about who was voicing all these new Spider-People (don’t blame us for being distracted. We were having our mind blown, as we explained in our Across the Spider-Verse review).

So if you want to know more about the Across the Spider-Verse cast, you’re in luck. We’ve got a complete list of all the actors who appear in the film and even picked out a few of our favorite Spider-Verse 2 characters and given them the spotlight.

The Across the Spider-Verse cast

The main Spider-Verse 2 cast list:

Shameik Moore as Miles Morales / Spider-Man

Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy / Spider-Woman

Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara / Spider-Man 2099

Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man

Issa Rae as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman

Karan Soni as Pavitr Prabhakar / Spider-Man India

Daniel Kaluuya as Hobart “Hobie” Brown / Spider-Punk

Jason Schwartzman as Dr. Jonathan Ohnn / The Spot

Shameik Moore as Miles Morales / Spider-Man

Miles Morales is the one and only Spider-Man from Earth-1610. Since we last saw him, Miles has matured and really come into his own as Spider-Man. Still, while Miles may have the spider side of his life down, he’s struggling to balance his extra-curricular activities with his personal life, which is causing friction with his parent.

Rapper and actor Shameik Moore plays Miles. While he’s probably best known for playing the new Wallcrawler, Moore got his start appearing on TV series like House of Payne before making the leap to the big screen in the 2015 movie Dope. You can see Moore next (or hear him, at least) in Spider-Verse 3.

Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy / Spider-Woman

The Spider-Woman of Earth-65, Gwen Stacy, is dealing with a lot of guilt. Gwen blames herself for the death of her best friend, Peter Parker (and so do the police), and she’s closed herself off from people as a result. Her last trip across the multiverse, however, has really opened her up though, and Gwen’s ready to start making friends again.

Hailee Steinfeld voices Gwen Stacy. Like Moore, Steinfeld is both a musician and an actor and a musician who’s appeared in classic movies like The Edge of Seventeen and the best of the Transformers movies, Bumblebee. You may also recognize her from the Marvel series Hawkeye, as well as Dickinson.

Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara / Spider-Man 2099

The most villainous of the Spider-Men (although he thinks he’s doing the right thing), Miguel O’Hara is all ‘great power means great responsibility’ all the time. He’s the one who formed the Spider Society to protect the multiverse, and he won’t let anything stop him from achieving his mission. We won’t lie; he may be a bad guy, but Miguel’s one of our favorites.

You’ll probably recognize his voice actor Oscar Isaac from his incredible filmography. Isaac has been in Star Wars, X-Men (although the less said about that, the better), Dune, The Addams Family, and much much more. Still, we think his best role is in Ex Machina, where he played tech weirdo Nathan Bateman.

Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man

Peter B. Parker was a lost soul in Into the Spider-Verse, but meeting and training Miles has turned his life around. When we meet him in Spider-Verse, he’s the proud papa to a brand new wall-crawling baby named May Day, which has somehow made him even more irritating.

We know you shouldn’t have favorites, but of the Spider-Verse 2 cast, Jake Johnson is our favorite. Why? Well, because we’re massive fans of the New Girl (one of the best comedy series), where he plays the hilarious slob with a heart of gold, Nick Miller.

Issa Rae as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman

Jessica Drew is Miguel O’Hara’s right-hand woman, and while we don’t learn a lot about her in the film, it’s clear she’s dedicated to the Spider-Society.

Issa Rae voices Jessica Drew, and she’s got a really impressive resume. Rae created, co-wrote, and starred in the Golden Globe-nominated show, Insecure. She’s also appeared in The Hate U Give, The Photograph Vengeance, and you can see her next as President Barbie in Barbie.

Karan Soni as Pavitr Prabhakar / Spider-Man India

A cocky version of Spider-Man from Mumbattan, when we meet Pavitr, he thinks he’s god’s gift to the Spider-Verse, but seeing Miles’s heroism causes him to change his ways. Of all the worlds we travel to, Pavitr’s world is easily the prettiest, although Gwen’s gives it a run for his money.

You’ll know Karan Soni, who voices Pavitr, from playing the hilariously put-upon taxi driver Dopinder in the Deadpool movies. He’s also appeared in Safety Not Guaranteed, Betas, Ghostbusters: Answer the Call, and Pokémon Detective Pikachu.

Daniel Kaluuya as Hobie Brown / Spider-Punk

Oh yeah, now we’re talking. Hobie Brown is the anarchistic Spider-Punk who spends his days kicking fascist butt and playing in a rock band. While he’s initially presented as a rival for Miles, he quickly proves himself to be one of the Spider Society’s more honorable members.

You don’t need us to tell you about Daniel Kaluuya’s career, do you? He’s an Oscar-winning actor who’s appeared in more great movies than I’ve had hot dinners, and I eat an awful lot of hot food. Seriously, he’s been in Nope, Judas and the Black Messiah, Get Out, Sicario, and a lot more. Still, to us, he’ll always be Tea Leaf from the TV series Psychoville.

Jason Schwartzman as Dr. Jonathan Ohnn / The Spot

If you’d have told us The Spot would ever be a scary villain, we’d have told you to pull the other one, but Across the Spider-Verse makes the dalmatian-looking bad guy a genuinely menacing multiversal threat.

If you recognized The Spot’s dulcet tones, that means you’re probably familiar with the work of Jason Schwartzman. Schwartzman is a Wes Anderson regular who made his debut in Rushmore, but he’s gone on to appear in The Darjeeling Limited, Fantastic Mr. Fox, and The Grand Budapest Hotel. You can see him next in Asteroid City.

The full Across the Spider-Verse cast list:

Shameik Moore as Miles Morales / Spider-Man

Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy / Spider-Woman

Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Morales

Luna Lauren Vélez as Rio Morales

Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man

Jason Schwartzman as Dr. Jonathan Ohnn / The Spot

Issa Rae as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman

Karan Soni as Pavitr Prabhakar / Spider-Man India

Daniel Kaluuya as Hobart “Hobie” Brown / Spider-Punk

Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara / Spider-Man 2099

Shea Whigham as George Stacy

Greta Lee as Lyla

Mahershala Ali as Aaron Davis

Andy Samberg as Ben Reilly / Scarlet Spider

Amandla Stenberg as Margo Kess / Spider-Byte

Rachel Dratch as the school counselor

Jorma Taccone as Vulture

Kimiko Glenn as Peni Parker / SP//dr

Taran Killam as Patrick O’Hara / Web-Slinger and his horse Widow

Nic Novicki as Lego Spider-Man

Josh Keaton as Peter Parker / Spider-Man (The Spectacular Spider-Man)

Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker / Spider-Man (Marvel’s Spider-Man)

Mike Rianda as Spider-Therapist

Sofia Barclay as Malala Windsor / Spider-UK

Danielle Perez as Charlotte Webber / Sun-Spider

Max Borne as Spider-Man 2211

Metro Boomin as Metro Spider-Man

Nicolas Cage as Peter Parker / Spider-Man Noir (archival recordings)

John Mulaney as Peter Porker / Spider-Ham (archival recordings)

Peggy Lu as Mrs. Chen

Donald Glover as MCU Aaron Davis

Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker/Spider-Man (archive footage)

Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker/Spider-Man (archive footage)

The following people performed “additional voices” for Spider-Verse 2:

Jasper Johannes Andrews

Sitara Attaie

Kimberly Bailey

Ismail Bashey

Gredel Berrios Calladine

Oscar Camacho

Natalia Castellanos

June Christopher

Libby Thomas Dickey

Michelle Jubilee Gonzalez

Kerry Gutierrez

Jorge R. Gutiérrez

Marabina Jaimes

Sohm Kapila

Rez Kempton

Kamal Khan

Lex Lang

Luisa Leschin

Jason Linere-White

Ashley London

Caitlin McKenna

David Michie

Christopher Miller

Richard Miro

Andrew Morgado

Andrea Navedo

Doug Nicholas

Arthur Ortiz

Juan Pacheco

Shakira Ja’nai Paye

Jacqueline Pinol

Juan Pope

Ben Pronsky

Michael Rianda

Al Rodrigo

Lashana Rodriguez

Michelle Ruff

Stan Sellers

Dennis Singletary

Warren Sroka

Amandla Stenberg

Amanda Troop

Cedric Williams

Ruth Zalduondo

