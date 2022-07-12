Percy Jackson TV series release date speculation, cast, plot, and more

What is the Percy Jackson TV series release date? Based on the young adult series of the same name by Rick Riordan, fantasy fans were delighted to hear that a Percy Jackson series was in the works at Disney in 2020. The franchise has long been the favourite of mythology and action enthusiasts, and, let’s be honest, a quality adaptation of Riordan’s literary saga has been a long time coming.

Following a story that is full of Greek mythology existing in the modern world, the Percy Jackson series centres around a camp full of young adolescent demi-gods who encounter danger on the regular. Initially, 20th Century Fox took a crack at bringing the bestselling work to the big screen in 2010. But the cinematic adventures of Percy Jackson were abandoned in 2013, after the lacklustre reception of the fantasy movies.

Needless to say, there has been a demi-god-sized hole in every book worm’s heart for years. And finally, the son of Poseidon is getting another shot at the big time. In anticipation of the upcoming Percy Jackson TV series release date, we here at The Digital Fix have gathered all the info. From its plot, cast, trailer and more, here is everything you need to know about Disney’s future series.

Percy Jackson TV series release date speculation

The good news is that the Percy Jackson series is definitely on its way. The bad news is we don’t know exactly when it will be hitting Disney Plus. Currently, there is no firm release date for the Percy Jackson TV series (I know, we are devastated too), but fear not, demi-gods, that may all change soon!

In 2020, Rick Riordan hinted to Comicbook.com that the show would be released sometime in late 2022 or 2023.

“So it takes me 6-12 months just to write a novel all by myself. Making a TV show is infinitely more complicated, especially with unknown factors like the pandemic in play,” the author said. “We are still in the earliest stages of writing, which will take months. Most optimistic guess 2 years?”

It turns out that Riordan’s “optimistic guess” was pretty solid as Disney announced on June 3, 2022, via Twitter that filming for the series had officially kicked off.

With this in mind, it looks like 2023 is the most likely date for Percy Jackson’s big TV debut (fingers crossed). Either way, since production is officially moving along, we will be hearing updates and receiving a firm release window in the near future at some point. So, keep your eyes on this page!

Percy Jackson TV series trailer speculation

The Gods are not on our sides when it comes to the trailer for the Percy Jackson TV series, friends. As of July 2022, there are no teaser clips or promotional videos for the upcoming series.

But, luckily, the trailer drought may end sooner than you’d initially think. Since filming has begun on the series, it is likely that we will get a trailer in a few months’ time. In the past for series like the MCU‘s Moon Knight, Disney Plus has a habit of releasing trailers two months ahead of the show’s release date.

The Magical Kingdom: Best Disney movies

So, we are betting that Percy Jackson will be getting similar treatment. Obviously, the teaser’s release will depend on how long the post-production and visual effects team need to wrap up the show – but we are willing to bet that a trailer drops before the end of 2022 or in early 2023.

Percy Jackson TV series plot speculation

Since the Disney Plus show is a direct adaptation of Riordan’s young adult book series, we actually have plenty of clues on what the Percy Jackson TV series plot will be about. Warning, potential spoilers and mythological antics ahead!

Posting to Twitter, in a now-deleted Tweet, Riordan confirmed that season 1 of the Percy Jackson TV series will be following the plot of the first book in his bestselling franchise, The Lightning Thief (via Deadline).

“We are very excited about the idea of a live-action series of the highest quality,” the writer posted. “Following the storyline of the original Percy Jackson five-book series, starting with The Lightning Thief in season one.”

The Underworld! Best horror movies

For those who aren’t die-hard bookworms, the novel Percy Jackson and the Lightning thief was first released in 2005 and introduced us to the world of Greek gods, and their children in Camp Half-Blood, one of which is a 12-year-old boy named Percy Jackson – who discovers that he is the son of Poseidon.

After encountering hellhounds, minitours, and general peril, Percy must face his destiny with the help of his trusty friends Annabelle and Grover. Together the three embark on their first outing against the big bad titan Kronos and set out to save the world.

The Lightning Thief is the book that introduces us to all the demi-gods, the place they all reside in, Camp Half-Blood, and our central trio in the franchise: Percy, Annabeth and Grover. We expect that, like the book, season one of the TV series will feature plenty of world-building, along with fun action scenes.

If the show does strictly follow the books, the first episodes in the series will centre around Percy’s quest to retrieve Zeus’s master lightning bolt, which has been suspiciously stolen and causing internal friction between the gods.

The tension: Best drama series

If this storyline does become the driving factor of season 1 ( as we expect it will be), we won’t just be visiting Camp Half-blood in the series but will follow the pre-teen demi-gods as they travel around the US and even to the underworld in their mission to retrieve Zeus’s property and restore Olympus.

Percy Jackson TV series cast speculation

The cast for the Percy Jackson TV series is looking pretty stacked already, and personally, we aren’t complaining. Walker Scobell is up as our titular demi-god Percy Jackson, with Leah Sava Jeffries cast as his bestie and daughter of Athena Annabeth Chase. Aryan Simhadri has also been confirmed to be playing Grover, meaning our central trio is all booked and sorted.

A brand new quest: Best adventure movies

Besides the big three, we have also got word on a number of recurring characters in the series. Jason Mantzoukas will be playing the part of Mr D (aka the god Dionysus and the leader of Camp Half-Blood). Virginiana Kull is Percy’s mom, and Timm Sharp is taking on the part of Gabe – Percy’s stepdad.

Other Camp-half Blood students include Olivea Morton, Dior Goodjohn, and Charlie Bushell will be playing the role of Luke Castellan the son of Hermes.

Here is the cast list for the Percy Jackson TV series:

Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson

Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase

Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood

Jason Mantzoukas as Mr. D

Virginia Kull as Sally Jackson

Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan

Glynn Turman as Chiron

Megan Mullally as Alecto

Timm Sharp as Gabe Ugliano

Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue

Olivea Morton as Nancy Bobofit

Currently, we are still waiting on word for casting news involving the Greek gods themselves. Poseidon, Zeus and Hades are still all unknown,

So, needless to say, expect the cast list above to grow. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled on this guide as we wait on any olympian-sized news!

And that is everything we know about The upcoming Percy Jackson TV series. For more mystical fun here is our guide to Shadow and Bone season 2, and everything we know about the Avatar the Last Airbender live-action series.