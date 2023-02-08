Percy Jackson TV series cast celebrates wrapping filming

The young trio at the centre of the cast of the Percy Jackson and the Olympians Disney Plus TV series have celebrated the wrapping of filming on season one. Walker Scobell, who plays Percy, posted a video of himself underwater holding a whiteboard that read “That’s a Wrap! PJO Season 1. Thank you!”

Leah Jeffries, who plays Annabeth, posted a photo of herself with Scobell and Aryan Simhadri (Grover), with the excitable all-caps caption; “THATS A WRAP ON PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS SEASON ONE!” Simhadri posted photos from the wrap party with the caption; “I can’t believe we’re wrapped. It’s been a crazy year, but thank you everyone for making it great. Can’t wait for the show to come out!”

The fantasy series also stars Lance Reddick as Zeus, Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes, Toby Stephens as Poseidon, Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus, Adam Copeland as Ares, Jay Duplass as Hades, and Megan Mullally as Alecto. Author Rick Riordan has been heavily involved with the series since its inception, leading to hopes that it will be better than the movies released between 2010-2013.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is a five-book series which was published between 2005 and 2009. The series has sold over 180 million copies, making it one of the best-selling book series of all time. Based on Greek myths, modern-day teen Percy Jackson discovers that he is a demi-god and the son of Poseidon. He discovers more kids like him at Camp Half-Blood, and that his life is in danger. During the series, he embarks on many quests and battles in order to try to save the world.

Although Logan Lerman has been praised for his performance as Percy Jackson in the fantasy movies, they’re generally criticised by fans of the books for deviating too wildly from the source material. Television is also better suited to telling complex fantasy stories, as the vast world-building and mythology takes time to establish. Riordan and his fans hope that there will be five seasons of the TV series – one for each book.

We're going to have to wait until 2024 for Percy Jackson