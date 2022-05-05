Percy Jackson TV series casts Annabeth and Grover

The hotly anticipated Disney Plus TV show based on the beloved Percy Jackson book series has found its Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood. Variety has exclusively revealed that Aryan Simhadri will star as Grover, with Leah Sava Jeffries set to play Annabeth. They join previously announced series lead Walker Scobell (The Adam Project), who will play Percy.

While the two movies released in 2010 and 2013 were not well received by film critics, or fans of the book series, the casting of the three leads is an aspect that has remained popular. Logan Lerman played Percy, Brandon T Jackson played Grover, and Alexandra Daddario played Annabeth.

Percy Jackson is a 12-year-old boy who discovers he is a demi-god, and the son of Poseidon. He goes to a camp filled with others like him, and there he meets the satyr Grover, and Annabeth, who is the daughter of the goddess Athena. In the first book, Zeus accuses Percy of stealing his magical lightning bolt, and Percy must find it in order to avoid Zeus’ wrath.

Filming is expected to begin in June, and book author Rick Riordan has been providing regular updates on how the show’s development is going. Unlike the movies, Riordan is heavily involved in the show, giving fans hope that it will be more faithful. The first season will have eight episodes, and it is hoped that there will be one season for each of the five books.

Simhadri most recently appeared in the Disney Plus remake of Cheaper by the Dozen, and Jeffries is known for her role as Lola in the music drama series Empire, as well as for playing Lil Rel Howery’s daughter in the comedy series Rel.

While we wait for more updates on the Percy Jackson Disney Plus series, check out our guide to the best fantasy movies.