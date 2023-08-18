We now have the Percy Jackson TV series release date, thanks to the a new trailer for the adaptation. Percy Jackson and the Olympians is primed to be one of the best Disney Plus shows, and the first episode will arrive sooner than you might think.

As stated in the trailer below, the Percy Jackson TV series release date is December 20. A long-awaited fresh run at Rick Riordan’s novels, the fantasy series will follow the titular demigod as he challenges the Titans and protects Earth and mankind from godly harm. Walker Scobell leads this iteration, the star of sweet Tooth, one of the best Netflix series.

He’s joined by Leah Sava Jeffries as Athena’s daughter, Annabeth Chase, and Aryan Simhadri, who portrays a nature spirit living in a 12-year-old body that happens to be Percy’s best friend. If you think that sounds like fun, you haven’t heard the half of it.

The short teaser really just gives us the date and little else. But that’s enough, because at this point, fans just want to see the project. Percy Jackson and the Olympians was announced back in 2020, but thanks to Covid-19 and other delays, it’s been a long road here.

We got a brief trailer almost a year ago, that showed some visuals; Percy’s face, and Camp Half-Blood. That’s where Percy meets many of his friends and allies, because it’s an excursion designed to train demigods in Long Island. Gradually, we’re starting to learn more and more about what’s been accomplished here.

If it seems like they’re being guarded, that might very well be true. Percy Jackson was made into two fantasy movies in the early 2010s that weren’t received well at all. Doing better is a low bar, and you really only get one chance at a first impression.

Whether this will be one off the best TV series based on young adult books or not remains to be seen. Now we know when we can find out. You might enjoy our guide to the Heartstopper season 3 release date if you want more teen angst. Keep an eye on our new on Disney Plus guide for more, and we have lists of the best Disney Plus movies and best teen movies for more recommendations.