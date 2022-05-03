New anime: every movie and series coming May 2022

What new anime is coming in May 2022? In the age of streaming services, it can be difficult to keep up with the best anime movies and anime series. There’s just so much to keep track of, between established classics, and potential new favourites.

Netflix alone is bringing a plethora of great productions to a global audience, with animated movies and TV series from some of the finest studios working in Japan. Just this month, we have fresh chapters in the canon of Ghost in the Shell and Pokémon, and that’s without considering that WIT Studio has a brand spanking new, original film coming.

Granted, there isn’t a huge amount this month, but we’ve listed it all regardless, along with start dates, and platform you can find it on, if the information is available. We’ll be keeping this piece updated month-to-month, so you never miss a chance to become obsessed with the latest great animated series. Without further ado, this is all the new anime for May 2022.

What are the new anime series in May 2022?

Vampire in the Garden – May 16, 2022 (Netflix)

Not only do vampires exist in this anime series created by WIT Studio, but they’ve also long held dominion over mankind. Disruption comes when Fine, vampire queen, develops a close relationship with young human girl Momo, through music. As is typical of WIT, this looks sombre and beautiful.

Shin Ikki Tousen – May 17, 2022 (Crunchyroll)

Seven schools harbour intense grudges towards one another due to their students possessing the spirits of former pupils from centuries prior. Yuji Shiozaki’s manga is adapted again, this time as a three-part short-form serial.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 season 2 – May 23, 2022 (Netflix)

The CG-animated Ghost in the Shell Netflix series continues, with Motoko and Batou continuing to navigate a “post-human” technological dystopia. The first season wasn’t the most enjoyed thing Netflix has put out, but perhaps season 2 can bring it back.

PokÉmon Master Journeys: The Series season 3 – May 26, 2022 (Netflix)

Perpetual child Ash Ketchum goes to Alola to participate in the Pokémon Capture Adventure Race. Team Rocket is there, Ash’s new pal Goh is there, and Pikachu is there. It’s more Pokémon, you know the score.

What are the new anime movies in May 2022?

The Quintessential Quintuplets – May 20, 2022

Futaro Uesugi’s tutelage of the Nakano sisters is about to reach its climax in this romance movie. Will their grades improve enough for them to graduate? What’s next for Futaro? We’ll find out in this feature-length conclusion.

That’s all the new anime coming for May 2022. Check back for more on what you can expect in June.