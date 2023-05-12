What are the best Paramount Plus shows? Compared to the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV and Disney Plus, Paramount jumped on the streaming bandwagon relatively late.

Still, despite its fairly recent launch, the Paramount-owned streaming service has continued to go from strength to strength. As well as being the hub for major IPs like Star Trek and South Park, the streamer has also played a role in bringing some truly sensational television to its audience with its various original series.

So, as we dig deeper into what the platform has to offer, here are our picks for the best Paramount Plus shows.

Daria

iCarly

South Park

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Halo

The Good Fight

Star Trek: The Next Generation

Mayor of Kingstown

1923

Yellowjackets

Daria (1997-2002)

Daria Morgendorffer, you’ll always be famous. The animated series may have ended over twenty years ago, but the coming-of-age series remains a must-watch if you want to heal your inner child or just hear some of Daria’s iconic one-liners.

iCarly (2021-present)

Hear me out. Yes, reboots of beloved comedy series usually suck, but what makes the iCarly reboot good is the fact that it’s written with an adult audience in mind, meaning that the people who literally grew up watching iCarly can now continue to grow with the characters as the series reckons with more mature themes while retaining its original charm.

South Park (1997-present)

Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s TV series might be one of the most divisive ever made – but this risque satire continues to stand the test of time. Its dark humour might not be for everyone, but there’s a reason South Park is still going today.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (2022-present)

Some of the more recent Star Trek series have proven divisive (I’m looking at you, Star Trek: Picard). Still, Strange New Worlds does a great job of emulating the classic Star Trek format with a modern twist — especially in terms of its updated visual style.

Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005-2008)

It’s no stretch to say that Avatar The Last Airbender is one of the best TV series of all time. Period. So, while you wait for The Last Airbender Netflix series release date, chart Aang, Katara, Sokka, Zuko, and Uncle Iroh’s journey from the start. Its sequel/spin-off, The Legend of Korra, is also available on the platform and deserves a special mention for how it continues the legend of the Avatar and expands on the lore.

Halo (2022-present)

The likes of Arcane and The Last of Us demonstrate how videogames can be successfully adapted for the silver screen, and Halo, which is based on the first-person shooter of the same name, is no exception. This 2022 TV series has proven to be a hit among fans and critics alike, and definitely deserves your attention.

The Good Fight (2017-2022)

This spin-off from the equally-as-great The Good Wife may have recently ended, but it definitely warrants a watch (or re-watch). Starring Christine Baranksi as Diane Lockheart, the legal thriller series has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 95%.

Star Trek: The Next Generation (1987-1994)

Maybe you’ve seen this sci-fi series a million times before. Or maybe this is your first foray into the Star Trek universe. Either way, there’s no better place to start than with The Next Generation.

Mayor of Kingstown (2021-present)

Jeremy Renner might be better known for the MCU character Hawkeye, but there’s a lot of buzz around Mayor of Kingstown — and for a good reason. Now two seasons in, Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family and their shady connections to what can only be described as the incarceration industrial complex.

1923 (2023-present)

The future of Yellowstone might be in doubt, but the spin-off series 1923 is still a hell of a drama series in its own right. Just when you thought Taylor Sheridan’s Western-inspired writing couldn’t get any better, you now get to see it performed by the likes of Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, who lead the 1923 cast.

Yellowjackets (2021-present)

Although the horror series airs on Showtime in the US, Yellowjacket’s American and global fanbase alike can enjoy both seasons of the show over on Paramount Plus. A late addition to the cannibal cinematic universe, Yellowjackets tells the dark and sometimes gruesome story of how a group of teenage soccer players survived a plane crash deep in the wilderness.

But, as their adult counterparts discover 25 years later, what happens in Ontario doesn’t necessarily stay in Ontario.

