The Marvels synopsis has MCU characters fixing “destabilised universe”

The sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel will be released in July 2023 and up until now, other than the three main cast-members, we haven’t known too much about what will actually happen in The Marvels. But we’ve just been given a big clue about where the plot is heading because a synopsis has reportedly been added to the Disney press site, as shared by fan account Captain Marvel Brazil.

The synopsis reads; “Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) AKA Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilised universe.” Working within a destabilised universe seems to be something that all MCU heroes are going to have to cope with – as we’ve seen in Doctor Strange 2, and will be seeing in Ant-Man 3 – all leading up to a final showdown with Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).

“When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) AKA Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged ‘niece’ Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.”

This shows that the movie follows on directly from the end of the Disney Plus Marvel series Ms. Marvel, when Kamala and Carol switched locations and she gained at least some of Kamala’s powers. The MCU TV show WandaVision is also relevant because Monica Rambeau gained her own superpowers at the end of that series.

We also know that Zawe Ahston is playing the main villain of the movie – reportedly a Kree revolutionary called General Ael-Dan, who was male in the comics. It looks as though Secret Invasion will be out before The Marvels, and it will be surprising if there’s no connection between the two – given that it revolves around Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos and Nick Fury.

