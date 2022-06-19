Thor cast — Where are the cast of the MCU movie now?

Where are the Thor cast now? When the fantasy movie was released in 2011, there was barely an MCU — but now, the God of Thunder’s origin story is within the very foundations of Kevin Feige’s ever-growing cinematic universe full of twists, turns, action sequences, and a corny quip or two.

The Marvel movie launched a range of memorable characters from the comic books including Thor, Loki, and Odin. The action movie already had some established names like Anthony Hopkins, Idris Alba, and Natalie Portman, but it launched the likes of Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston into a level of superstardom that comes from joining the MCU.

With several of these characters set to return for the original movie’s third sequel set in Phase 4 of the MCU — Thor: Love and Thunder — it seems only right that we look back at some of the key members of the Thor cast and find out a bit more about the famous faces behind the characters, and what they’re getting up to now.

Chris Hemsworth — Thor

With Thor being a member of The Avengers, the 2011 movie was just the start of Hemsworth’s journey with the MCU. As well as appearing in two standalone sequels, The Dark World and Ragnorok, he also appeared in various Avengers movies including Age of Ultron and, of course, Infinity War and Endgame.

A fourth Thor movie is on the horizon with Love and Thunder, and away from the MCU, Hemsworth has made a name for himself in the thriller movie scene with films like 2019’s Men in Black: International.

Natalie Portman — Jane Foster

From Padme to The Mighty Thor, it’s hard to dispute Natalie Portman’s range. A year before appearing in Thor, she got won an Academy Award for her role in thriller Black Swan, and got a further Academy Award nomination for her role as Jackie Kennedy in 2016’s Jackie. She’s reprising the role as Jane Foster in Love and Thunder, but this time round, she’s not just any female lead: she’s ripped as hell, wielding the Hammer of Thor and has become The Mighty Thor.

Tom Hiddleston — Loki

While hardly a member of The Avengers, Hiddleston’s portrayal of the God of Mischief was a breakout moment for both the character and the actor. Despite dying more than once in various Thor and Avengers movies, Loki just kept coming back – even leading a solo Disney Plus series in 2021.

With a second season of Loki to come in the near future, Hiddleston will certainly be busy – but that isn’t to say he’s limited to the Marvel movie character. He’s also starred in films like The Night Manager, Kong: Skull Island and Apple TV Plus series The Essex Serpent.

Anthony Hopkins — Odin

Anthony Hopkins is one of the most celebrated and acclaimed actors in the UK. Through his role in The Father, where he plays a father suffering from dementia, he became the oldest Best Actor winner at the Academy Awards. He’s also appeared in classics like Bram Stoker’s Dracula and The Elephant Man, but in recent years, has been celebrated for his role in sci-fi series Westworld, for which he received an Emmy nomination.

Kat Dennings — Darcy Lewis

Dennings’ sharp humour was a great addition to Thor, so it was no surprise that until 2017, she starred in the sitcom 2 Broke Girls, which ran for an impressive six seasons.

She then fronted Hulu comedy series Dollface and has also lent her voice to various comedy series like Adult Swim’s Robot Chicken and Big Mouth. To fans delight, she reprised her role as Darcy Lewis for 2020 hit series WandaVision, and will be back for Thor 4 in July.

Idris Elba —Heimdall

Oh Idris… In the eleven years since Thor was released, it’s no stretch to say he has become a megastar. Part of that is due to the BBC series Luther, which gave him wide critical acclaim, and his role in HBO’s series The Wire, but he’s definitely shown his rage in movies too: trying his hand at everything from a racing driver in Hobbes & Shaw, a cowboy in The Harder They Fall, and an echnida in Sonic 2.

Only Idris Elba can be widely rumoured to be the next James Bond while simultaneously playing a nude singing cat as Macvity in Cats. In the superhero world, he also appeared in James Gunn’s Suicide Squad reboot as well as Thor: The Dark World. He’s also rumoured to return in the third instalment of Guardians of the Galaxy.

Stellan Skarsgård — Erik Selvig

You might know him from his collaborations with Lars Von Trier or Pirates of the Carribean — but to me, he’ll always be Bill from Mamma Mia. He reprised the role in 2018, in Mamma Mia 2, and most recently, appeared in blockbuster Dune and acclaimed series Chernobyl.

Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theatres on July 7, 2022.