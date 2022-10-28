The Marvels will make Kamala Khan into a “fully formed superhero”

After Marvel series Ms Marvel dropped earlier this year, the world became captivated by Kamala Khan, a Captain Marvel superfan and mutant who unlocked her cosmic powers after encountering a mysterious family relic.

After leading her own TV series, the story doesn’t end for Kamala, as she’s also set to star in three-hander superhero movie The Marvels alongside Wandavision’s Monica Rambeau and her idol, Captain Marvel. With the action movie set to drop in 2023, Kamala Khan actor Iman Vellani opened up about what’s next for her MCU character in The Marvels and beyond.

“Well, we have the movie,” she said. “It’s gonna be a very fun time to see Kamala post- Marvels and, you know, having become this fully formed superhero and fully on her own […] where she goes from that coming back to her hometown after […] you know, fighting with her favourite superhero and then coming back to Jersey, and that’s gonna be really fun.”

She added, “You can’t escape that big screen. You have to see my face even if you’re going for Brie. You have to watch this one!”

Alongside Vellani, Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris will both be reprising their roles as Captain Marvel and Monica Rambeu respectively in the Marvel movie. Although a detailed synopsis for the film hasn’t been revealed, Marvel has teased that it will be “a cosmic adventure with Carol, Monica, and Kamala.”

The Ms Marvel ending seemed to set up the MCU movie‘s events, with Carol Danvers appearing to have unwittingly swapped places with Kamala as she ends up stranded in Kamala’s family home, while the teenager’s location remains a mystery.

The Marvels will be released on July 28, 2023. In the meantime, catch up on Ms Marvel and other MCU Phase 4 entertainment on streaming service Disney Plus.