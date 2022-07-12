Ms Marvel season 2 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more

What is the Ms Marvel season 2 release date? It’s about time Kamala Khan made her debut in the MCU. Everyone’s favourite Danvers-superfan was long overdue her introduction to the universe, with her appearance in Marvel’s Avengers videogame serving as an introduction to many and setting Marvel fans off in their fervent desire to see her on the small screen. Well, she’s here, and she’s here in style.

The stretchy Muslim powerhouse has finally landed in her own TV series on Disney Plus, and though there was a lot to be said about the big changes that have been made to her embiggening powers from the comics, she has still arrived with a Spider-Verse-esque effervescence. Though many fans show up to shows like Ms Marvel with hopes of bombastic action, they’ve also been met with a coming-of-age story that explores Muslim culture and the beauty of Pakistan in the process. But, fans are already wondering what’s next for Kamala.

We know that we’ll see her next in The Marvels alongside Danvers and Monica Rambeau, and she may yet make the cut for the Young Avengers title the MCU seems to be teasing, but fans are wondering what’s next for the hero when it comes to her solo outings. So, when can we expect a Ms Marvel season 2 release date? Here’s everything we know about a new series.

Will there be a Ms Marvel Season 2?

As we’re so soon after the launch of the first season, it makes sense that Marvel is focussing their attention on getting people to turn into the first season before stoking the flames of speculation of another – but that won’t stop the team behind the show expressing how keen they are to return to the job.

Kamala Khan herself, Iman Vellani has of course expressed her excitement for a potential second season – but she’s wanting some Inhumans characters to filter through in the process.

Speaking to CinemaBlend at the show’s premiere, she mentioned that she lobbied to bring Lockjaw, the beefy sweetheart dog, to the show. “I have been trying to get a Lockjaw easter egg, and it did not happen! But… season two. If there’s a season two.”

Chatting with ScreenRant, the co-creator of Kamala Khan and one of the writers behind the series Sana Amnat said when asked about a potential second season, that they’d love to be a part of another instalment of the show.

“I hope there are [more seasons. I mean, it is laid out as a limited series for her to go off and do other things. It certainly establishes her [as a] hero. She will be going into Marvels next, so that’s kind of there. I hope we get a season 2 is all I’m going to say! I hope we’re a part of that.”

Ms Marvel Season 2 cast speculation

It might seem self-explanatory, but Ms Marvel is nothing without Ms Marvel herself. Iman Vellani certainly seems keen to return to the character for another season of the show, and it’s presumed that much of the main cast of the Khan family will make their return (provided that the events of Ms Marvel season one doesn’t take them out of the picture).

There’s speculation already that the Red Dagger Kareem, who we meet in episode four, could end up being a much bigger part of Kamala’s world if a second season is greenlit.

The character ends up making his way to Jersey to keep an eye on Kamala’s turf when she’s occupied in the comics, and fans are wondering if this could play into the hijinks of a second season – and speaking with The Direct, Kareem’s actor Aramis Knight mentioned that he’d love to bring him over to the US of A.

“I definitely think there’s a possibility that Kareem makes it to the states,” he says. “That’s obviously not my call… but I personally would love to be involved with, you know, everyone… and I think it’s certainly a possibility, but we’ll have to wait and see. First, we need a green light for season two and then, yeah, then we can start to speculate.”

Plus, who knows, as the series will be taking place after The Marvels, maybe Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers or Tayonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau will be making an appearance too.

Ms Marvel Season 2 release date speculation

Without so much as an announcement of a Ms Marvel series sequel, it’s hard to predict when we’d actually see a second season – but, thankfully, we have a framework to work with.

Seemingly moments after its final episode aired, Loki was granted a second season for Disney Plus, and it has entered filming very recently.

With predictions that the show likely won’t be returning until the start of 2023 at the very earliest, it’s probably safe to assume that if Marvel chooses to adopt this approach to renewals for Ms Marvel, then late 2023 to early 2024 is probably the earliest we’ll see the show return.

That’s presuming, after all, that whatever comes after The Marvels doesn’t involve Kamala to fill in the gaps of her adventures rather than an immediate sequel to her series.

It’s likely a while off, all things considered – but if the first season is anything to go by, and the ever-increasing quality of the MCU’s television offerings, then chances are it’ll be worth the wait.

And of course, if you’re still desperate for your fix of Kamala, she’ll be making her movie debut in The Marvels regardless, so thankfully, we won’t be devoid of her entirely.