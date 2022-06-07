The best Chris Pratt movies – from Jurassic World to Zero Dark Thirty

What are the best Chris Pratt movies? Throughout his career, Chris Pratt has soared to stardom, starring in some of the most beloved and profitable franchises in recent years. As an actor, Pratt has made a name for himself in both TV and film, and, let’s be honest, is now established as one of tinsel town’s go-to-guys when it comes to blockbusters.

But, as any fan of the star knows, Pratt is a performer who has delved into many genres. Even with his typical brand of being cast in roles for comic relief, or burly muscles, his filmography can still surprise us all. Audiences may have come to know Pratt as the comedic goofball from his time as Andy Dwyer on the TV series Parks and Recreation, or as the charismatic action star from the Marvel movie Guardians of the Galaxy. Or you even may recognise his voice from multiple animations. In short, Pratt has several credits under his belt and isn’t afraid to branch out when it comes to picking his projects.

We here at The Digital Fix have taken the time to sift through all of Pratt’s flicks, looking at his entire career to bring you the actor’s top performances to date. From franchises to unlikely rom-coms, here is our list of the best Chris Pratt movies of all time.

What are the best Chris Pratt movies?

Onward

The Five Year Engagement

The Magnificent Seven

Jurassic World

Zero Dark Thirty

The Lego Movie

Moneyball

Guardians of the Galaxy

Onward (2020)

As a full-blown Disney and Dungeons and Dragons enthusiast, there was no way I was going to write a Chris Pratt movie list without mentioning Onward. Voicing the role of the imaginative Barley, Pratt sets out on a colourful and heartfelt quest to give his brother (voiced by Tom Holland) the chance to have a final goodbye with their father before it is too late.

A touch of magic: Best Pixar movies

In this animated movie, Pratt’s voice work goes above and beyond, making us laugh as well as cry with his full scope of emotions. Although Onward may be a hard sell for any non-fantasy lovers, and didn’t get the box office shot it deserved thanks to Covid-19, the film is totally worth a watch.

It was nominated for an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for a reason, and stands as proof that Pratt is more than just an action movie star.

The Five Year Engagement (2012)

Pratt has a long history of playing the goofy but loveable sidekick, and the rom-com, The Five Year Engagement is the epitome of that period in his career. That’s right; our list includes all phases of Pratt – post and pre franchise stardom.

The Five Year Engagement also features some of the actors’ most hilarious on-screen chemistry yet, with his co-star Alison Brie (known for her work in the comedy series Community), so we had to give it a special shout out in our picks.

The flick follows the story of a couple (played by Jason Segel and Emily Blunt) who put off their wedding for years. Pratt plays Segel’s best friend, who is later paired up with Blunt’s fictional sister (Brie).

Although The Five Year Engagement is often criticised for its pacing and two-hour length, Pratt’s performance is charming, and he and Brie together are hilarious.

The Magnificent Seven (2016)

The Magnificent Seven is a remake of the classic 1960s western of the same name (which was also a remake of Akira Kurosawa’s Seventh Samurai). In it, we have Chris Pratt, Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke teaming up for an epic cowboy retelling; what more could an adrenaline fan ask for?

Shootouts: Best action movies

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, this flick is one of the most fun Chris Pratt movies to date. The actor plays a gunslinger who also has a talent for magic tricks, giving us the typical brand of Pratt Humour in a fast-paced historic piece. If that description didn’t sell you on how entertaining he is in this popcorn movie, then all the shootouts and intense violent scenes will.

The Magnificent Seven isn’t trying to be a hard-hitting drama or as iconic as its source material; it is purely designed to keep you entertained, and is a joy to watch because of that self-awareness. With its tone, it makes for a perfect Chris Pratt action movie.

Jurassic World (2015)

Listen, Jurassic World gets a lot of unfair criticism, and it is time to acknowledge that, while it isn’t perfect, it is goddamn enjoyable. The fourth instalment of Steven Spielberg’s beloved dino franchise, Jurassic World ushers in a new era for Jurassic Park, as a fresh tourist death trap/dinosaur zoo is unleashed to the public.

Sure this science fiction movie goes big, and at points, even goofy, but seeing Pratt tame raptors is just cool, period. It was also the film that truly cemented Pratt as a franchise star, as he showed us that he is more than capable of leading a giant spectacle of a blockbuster and a box-office hit.

Jurassic World is packed with stunts, special effects, and although its storytelling does fall at points, it is still a great addition to the prehistoric franchise.

Zero Dark Thirty (2012)

Zero Dark Thirty is the film that ushered Chris Pratt away from the loveable TV personality to a sixpack action movie star. Directed by the acclaimed Kathryn Ann Bigelow (known for her work on war movies such as The Hurt Locker), Pratt gives one of his best dramatic performances in this American thriller.

A battel: Best war movies

Telling the story of the manhunt of the terrorist Osama bin Laden following the tragic September 11 attacks, Zero Dark Thirty is hard-hitting and showed us a much more serious version of Pratt. However, it should be noted that in comparison to the other picks on this list, Pratt’s screentime isn’t as significant as we’d like.

But still, when he is on screen, it is impossible not to admire his full potential and scope as a star. In this way, the thriller movie is a reminder that Pratt is more than just the punchline guy.

The Lego Movie (2014)

The second animated movie pick for our list, there is no denying that The Lego Movie is a fantastic flick for all ages. If you don’t agree, that is fair enough. However, I will still think that you secretly love it, because it is just that good.

Pratt voices the part of the toy protagonist Emmet who is thrust into an adventure in a world of colourful Lego blocks. From its wholesome story, quick-witted humour, and imaginative world, The Lego Movie is a kid’s dream. Pratt uses his loud humour to grab attention, and each joke is delivered with punchy optimism that fits the flick to a tee.

The Lego Movie will never leave you bored, is near impossible to look away from, and if its soundtrack doesn’t get stuck in your head, Pratt’s performance certainly will.

Moneyball (2011)

Moneyball can be looked at as the film that truly launched Pratt into Hollywood’s sightline. It was the role where he transformed from the guy from Parks and Recreation to the star we know today. To get the part of Scott Hatteberg (and for himself), Pratt shed 30 pounds and would go on to impress in the highly acclaimed sports drama.

Can’t take the heat: Best drama movies

Moneyball is the true story of the manager of the Oakland Athletics baseball team and stars the likes of Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill, and Philip Seymour Hoffman. If that A-lister cast wasn’t impressive enough, it was also directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Bennett Miller, so needless to say; Pratt is in good company.

However, again Pratt isn’t exactly the leading role here; he plays the part of a professional baseball player. But still, if you are a Pratt fan, Moneyball is a flick you won’t want to miss.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Although Jurassic Park affirmed Pratt as a franchise star, the Marvel movie Guardians of the Galaxy slapped that label on him in the first place. In many ways, it seems that Peter Quill (aka Star-Lord) was the role Pratt was born to play.

Directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy lets the actor lean into charm and cheekiness while embracing the action-packed role of a space smuggler turned unlikely hero. Guardians of the Galaxy is, in my mind, one of the best Marvel movies out there.

From its clean storytelling, engaging cinematography and band of hilarious characters, it is a flick that you can easily rewatch on any occasion and have a guaranteed good time.

It is also one of those rare films in the MCU that you can introduce to people who aren’t fans of the massive franchise, and get them hooked – with no timeline explanations needed. So, is Guardians of the Galaxy the perfect Chris Pratt movie? Yes, yes, it is.