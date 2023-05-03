What are the best James Gunn movies? James Gunn is set to play a pivotal role in the rebooted DC Universe, with his position as co-CEO of DC Studios meaning that he will be in the director’s seat for a number of exciting upcoming movies.

But how did the superhero movie mastermind get here? James Gunn has done everything from enormous IPs like the Marvel movies to zany, independent horror flicks. As he embarks on one of the most ambitious challenges of his life with the DCU, we decided to look back and select our picks for the best James Gunn movies.

Super (2010)

Clearly, Gunn has always been a fan of superhero movies — but his attempt at a black comedy movie with 2010 Super left much to be desired. The glaring faults in its script and weak humour were only made more obvious by Kick-Ass, which was released around the same time. This is because, arguably, Kick-Ass did everything Super set out to do, and did it a lot better. It’s fair to say Gunn has refined his approach since then.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

For the most part, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was a perfectly solid sequel. It had great visual effects, a lot of humour, and plenty of heart. Baby Groot was also, of course, an obvious highlight and stroke of marketing genius. The only problem is that the first Guardians of the Galaxy film is just too damn good, and while Vol. 2, at times, came close to the standard of the original, it never quite got there. Gunn really shot himself in the foot and was a victim of his own success with this one.

Slither (2006)

Most people can’t call their directorial debut a cult classic, but James Gunn isn’t most people. As well as showing that he’s unafraid to deviate from the superhero genre, Slither also demonstrates how Gunn is a formidable horror movie director. The premise, which focusses on a sinister alien parasite terrorising a small Californian town, is simple enough — but its sharp humour and wit mixed in with genuinely terrifying moments make it an alien movie that’s well worth a watch.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)

Yes, we know there are three Guardians of the Galaxy movies in this list, but they’re all so great! The latest MCU movie is an emotionally-charged adventure that puts its focus on Rocket Raccoon and his tragic backstory. It’s Gunn’s farewell to Marvel, and it’s a cracker – just read our Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 review to find out more. Or, if you’re feeling extra curious, dive into our spoiler-filled Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ending explained guide.

The Suicide Squad (2021)

Delete the angry tweet you’re drafting. I’m not talking about that Suicide Squad film — the one that overly sexualised Margot Robbie, had no idea what it wanted to be, and terrified us for all the wrong reasons with Joker actor Jared Leto. I mean the good one, which was everything we thought the original Suicide Squad movie would be and more. It was hilarious, violent, anarchic, faithful to the comics, and most importantly, R-rated. It’s no wonder DC snapped up Gunn after this.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

There was really no question when it came to Guardians of the Galaxy topping this list. It truly is the best movie. As well as having a fun and nostalgia-filled soundtrack, the feel-good movie is bursting at the seams with charisma. It’s refreshing, playful, and includes well-rounded characters, with the Guardians of the Galaxy cast bouncing off each other with incredible chemistry.

If you’re hoping to hear about James Gunn’s new movies, we’ve got you covered. Check out our guides on the Superman Legacy release date, and the all-new DCU slate subtitled Chapter 1 Gods and Monsters.