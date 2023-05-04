Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 – New Colony explained

What is New Colony in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3? Given that the newest adventure in the MCU has been sold as a goodbye for some of the most beloved comic book characters, there needed to be a memorable villain this time around. Can anyone really recall Ronan the Accuser?

Fortunately, one of the best Marvel villains in years faces off against the Guardians of the Galaxy cast this time in the shape of the malevolent High Evolutionary. He might be responsible for creating one of the best MCU characters with Rocket, but he is also a murderous mad scientist who thinks nothing of killing his experiments if they turn out differently to his plans.

In fact, the Guardians of the Galaxy are forced to thwart his latest attempts in the new MCU movie, as he seeks to establish New Colony as his latest plan. So here’s everything you need to know about the New Colony explained, as we unpick the High Evolutionary’s villainous plot.

What is New Colony in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3?

New Colony is the High Evolutionary’s latest attempt to construct a perfect utopian world, after the perceived failure of Counter-Earth.

In the final act of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 ending, the High Evolutionary’s ship blasts off from Counter-Earth and the villain triggers the destruction of the planet and the human-animal hybrids who are living there. He claims the world to be a failure because it still has poverty and crime, despite his efforts to create perfection.

His goal is to jet off on his ship, along with thousands of hybrid children caged up on the lower levels, to establish yet another supposed utopia in New Colony.

Fortunately, the Guardians are around to put a stop to his plans this time. It’s not clear where New Colony would have been, or how it would have been different, but villain logic isn’t often the most watertight.

