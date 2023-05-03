Here is everyone who dies in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. Death is a normal part of the comic book world and this explosive final instalment of the Guardians journey has plenty of casualties.

People come and go in the MCU, such is the nature of the beast, but with the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 release date there has been an extra level of concern for our favourite MCU characters. The new movie has been earmarked as the end of the line as we know it for the Guardians cast, but what does that mean for the future of the team beyond Marvel’s Phase 5?

The answer to that question can be found by looking at everyone who dies in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Be warned, if you haven’t seen the new MCU movie yet, you’d be better just reading our Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 review for now, as there will be heavy spoilers ahead!

Everyone who dies in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

When it comes to everyone who dies in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the main thing to note is that all the Guardians team survive. That means our fears over the fate of Rocket in particular were all for nothing, as he made it through the James Gunn movie alive.

The Marvel movie begins with a slew of Knowhere citizens being killed at the hands of Adam Warlock. During this attack, Warlock injures Rocket which sets the wheels in motion for the plot of the 2023 movie, as the gang look to prevent their furry friend from dying, too.

The team head to OrgoCorp to retrieve valuable data that can help in the quest to bypass Rocket’s kill switch, where they are confronted by a bunch of Orgo sentinels. Naturally, a fight breaks out, and some of the sentinels don’t make it out alive.

The big masterplan of the Marvel villain High Evolutionary is to carry out gruesome experiments and create a utopian society full of perfect beings. Over the course of the superhero movie, we see various test subjects killed, most notably Rocket’s three friends from Batch 89 – Lylla, Floor, and Teefs – which is very sad indeed.

Speaking of test subjects, the anthropomorphic inhabitants of Counter-Earth are obliterated when High Evolutionary decides to wipe the slate clean and start again. As he drops bombs on his manufactured world, the High Priestess of the Sovereign, Ayesha, is killed, too.

One of the best scenes in the film comes as the Guardians face off against an array of High Evolutionary guards and mutated, animalistic henchmen. It’s a gory, epic corridor fight scene, which sees the High Evolutionary’s cannon fodder eliminated.

As we approach the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ending, High Evolutionary has his back against the wall and so do his allies. Theel, his closest confidant, is killed in the carnage, as are the other crew members on board his ship. Eventually, the Guardians confront High Evolutionary and he dies at their hands, too.

A list of everyone who dies in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3:

Knowhere citizens

Orgo sentinels

High Evolutionary test subjects

Lylla

Floor

Teefs

The citizens of Counter-Earth

Ayesha, High Priestess of the Sovereign

High Evolutionary guards and henchmen

Theel

High Evolutionary

