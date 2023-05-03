Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4 release date speculation, cast, plot

What is the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 4 release date? We’re told the Guardians have taken their last ride, but there is always scope for more when it comes to comic book movies.

With the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 release date now here, all signs suggest the new movie is the end of the line for the MCU‘s loveable band of intergalactic heroes. The James Gunn movie concludes the trilogy and cements the three MCU movies as arguably the most impressive corner of the whole Marvel universe. Check out our Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 review for more on that.

But as always, we are curious about what could come next. So, when could the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4 release date be? Who would star in the prospective Marvel movie? And what could happen to the MCU characters next? Warning, spoilers for Guardians 3 lie ahead!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4 release date speculation

As of May 2023 there is no Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4 release date. There has been no mention of a fourth movie in the series, but the door has certainly been left open by the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ending for there to be more.

Making Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4 would not be easy. First of all, Marvel would need to find a new writer and director for the superhero movie as Gunn has moved on to the DCU now. Kevin Feige already has his plans for Marvel’s Phase 5, so a potential Guardians sequel would be looking at a release in late 2026 at the earliest, once the Avengers Secret Wars release date is out the way.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4 cast speculation

We suspect the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4 cast would comprise of Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Will Poulter, Sean Gunn, and Maria Bakalova. At the end of Guardians 3, the original team has split up and now consists of Rocket Raccoon, Groot, Adam Warlock, Kraglin, and Cosmo.

There’s a chance we could see the Guardians of the Galaxy cast, including the likes of Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, and Pom Klementieff, but their respective characters are off on their own side quests when we last saw them, so it’s not certain they would return.

Potential Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4 cast list:

Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket Raccoon

Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot

Will Poulter as Adam Warlock

Sean Gunn as Kraglin

Maria Bakalova as the voice of Cosmo

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4 plot speculation

As of May 2023 there is no word on a potential Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4 plot. After the post-credit scene in the latest instalment, the characters are at a crossroads and there’s now a blank canvas upon which a new story could be carved out.

We suspect any ideas for a potential sequel would involve lots of intergalactic adventures and helping out the little guys in the universe. There would need to be a new Marvel villain introduced, of course, and if there is a plan to bring in Galactus with the Fantastic Four MCU release date, we could see Korvac introduced to connect the dots between the Guardians and Marvel’s first family. Korvac gets his powers from Galactus’ ship and ranks as one of the most prominent and powerful Guardians villains in the comic books.

As is customary, there would probably be an increased focus on one of the Guardians, too. The likelihood is Adam Warlock would be explored in more detail as he continues his journey of self-discovery now he’s become a hero.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4 trailer speculation

There is no Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4 trailer. Production hasn’t started on the project and no plans are in place for that to happen any time soon. So, in the meantime, enjoy the trailer for the 2023 movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 above.

Where can I watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4?

There is no way to watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4 right now. The film has not even been announced never mind wrapped shooting. If and when it does, you’ll be heading to the cinema to watch it before being able to catch it on the streaming service Disney Plus at home.

Until then, here are the details on whether Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is streaming. Plus, you might be curious if there is a post-credit scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.