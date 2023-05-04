Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – What is Counter-Earth?

What is Counter-Earth in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? We are regularly introduced to strange new worlds in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and we may have just seen the weirdest of them all.

The MCU has brought to life some of the most exciting and bizarre comic book locations to life on the big screen in its 15 year run, but the Guardians of the Galaxy series has always been a little more odd than the rest of the MCU movies. With the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 release date, we just stumbled upon a mind-boggling world of walking, talking animals, which is a new level of strange.

So, what is Counter-Earth exactly? Who made this world and what is its purpose? And how does it affect the MCU characters in the Marvel movie? Warning, spoilers ahead for the new movie, so if you haven’t seen the latest Phase 5 flick yet, you may be better off just reading our Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 review for now.

What is Counter-Earth in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Counter-Earth is a supposedly utopian world built by High Evolutionary where he houses his anthropomorphic test subjects. This is far from the perfect society which the High Evolutionary intended it to be, though. While many of the animal-human hybrids live a pretty normal life, there is still crime, violence, and poverty on the streets of Counter-Earth.

The problem is, we all have flaws, no matter how hard people try to change – a theme the Guardians of the Galaxy cast contend with in the new James Gunn movie.

As we get to the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ending, High Evolutionary decides his experiment has failed and the Marvel villain concludes he needs to destroy it to start again with the New Colony he is working on. Unfortunately, the inhabitants of Counter-Earth are among the list of everyone who dies in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

