Netflix renews You for season 4

Netflix has officially renewed its wildly popular thriller series You for a fourth season. The streaming service made the announcement ahead of the You season 3 premiere this Friday by dropping a brand new teaser trailer made up of clips from the first two seasons.

Starring Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti, You is based on the best-selling novel of the same name and follows Joe Goldberg, a young man in love with the idea of love. There’s just one problem. He’s a dangerous stalker who’s not afraid to kill to get the woman of his dreams.

The first and second seasons primarily dealt with Joe’s creepy quest for love, but he met his match with Pedretti’s character, who’s ironically called Love. The second season ended with Love revealing to Joe she knew he was a killer and helping him cover up his crimes before the pair put their dark past behind them and moved to the suburbs. Yet there were hints that Joe may return to his old ways when he spied his new neighbour.

You streams exclusively on Netflix. You can catch up on the first two seasons now and the third will debut on October 15.