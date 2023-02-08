Will Love return in You season 4? Played by Victoria Pendretti, Love Quinn was an integral character in both season 2 and season 3 of You. In season 2, she became the latest object of Joe’s obsession, and by the end of the season it transpired that she wasn’t just okay with Joe’s murderous past, but is a dab hand at killing as well.

Then, in season 3 of the Netflix series, we saw a now-married Joe and Love move to the suburbs with their infant son, Henry. But neither of them were able to change their ways, as Love kept killing and Joe kept obsessing.

But will Love return in You season 4? If you’re wondering whether such a return is possible, then it looks like you’re in need of a You season 3 recap — so we’re gonna tell it to you straight.

Will Love return in You season 4?

No — Joe killed her at the end of season 3, making a return virtually impossible.

In the series 3 finale of the thriller series, Love tried to paralyze Joe with aconite — the same poison she used to paralyze and accidentally kill her first husband, James, when he tried to leave her.

Staying one step ahead, Joe took some steroids so that the aconite wouldn’t affect him, and ended up killing Love with her own poison. He then staged her suicide, faked his own death, baked his toes in a pie, and burned their house down.

When it comes to dead people in a TV series, the cardinal rule is that you need to see their body to make sure they’re dead. And given that we saw Love’s body, it seems pretty clear that she’s dead dead. Even if Love wasn’t killed by the aconite, the house fire would have definitely finished her off.

Theoretically, it could be possible that Love somehow escaped the house fire without Joe noticing, but this looks unlikely. So, if Love does show up in You season 4, it will probably be either as a flashback or as a figment of Joe’s imagination. To find out more about who will be joining Joe in You season 4 — including season 3 returnee Marienne, check out our guide to the You cast.