What happened to Marienne in You season 4? The artist and librarian fell in love with Joe back when he was living in the suburbs with Love, with the two engaging in an illicit affair.

Played by You cast member Tati Gabrielle, Marienne was unaware of Joe’s true nature when she embarked on a secret romance with him. However, just to give you a quick You season 3 recap, Love ended up telling Marienne about Joe’s true nature (after initially planning to kill her) and encourages her to run. Fortunately, Marienne does just that, but with season 3 of the thriller series ending with Joe looking for her in Paris, it looks like her days are numbered.

Luckily, now the You season 4 release date is upon us, we have all the answers about what happened to Marienne in You season 4.

Does Marienne die in You season 4?

Joe catches up with Marienne eventually — but he doesn’t kill or kidnap her.

Through flashbacks, we find out that Joe searched all over the arts scene in Paris to track down Marienne, and eventually recognised one of her paintings for sale. Oblivious to the danger, Joe is told by an art seller that Marienne is currently at an art fair in London, so off to the Big Smoke he goes.

Joe manages to find Marienne at the art fair, but when she sees him, she quickly becomes terrified — knowing that if he’s alive, then the things Love had said about him were true. He ends up cornering her in an abandoned building, with the two having a tense confrontation. “You’re a murderer Joe,” she spits. Funnily enough, it seems like calling Joe a murderer was the very thing that saved her life, as Joe decides to let her walk away in order to prove he isn’t a killer.

But the story isn’t over then — a private investigator/hit man hired by Love’s family tracks him down to London, but decides to strike a deal with Joe: he’ll give him a new identity (Jonathan Moore), if he “takes care” of Marienne, given that she’s the only other person who knows he’s alive.

The next day, armed with information from the PI, he stalks Marienne to the train station as she prepares to board the Eurostar to Paris, and manages to snatch her locket off her unseen. He uses this to send ‘evidence’ to the PI that he killed Marienne, but instead of actually killing her, he watches from a distance as she goes on the train back to Paris. But is this the last we’ve seen of Marienne? You’ll just have to wait for part 2 of the Netflix series to find out.

