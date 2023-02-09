Who is the Eat the Rich killer in You season 4? The latest instalment to the ‘eat the rich cinematic universe,’ You season 4 centres around the dastardly deeds of the ‘Eat the Rich’ killer who is targeting one prolific group of wealthy friends in London.

Based on the trailer, it looks like Joe might not be the one killing people for once — or, at least, he isn’t acting alone. If you’re wondering whether the Eat the Rich killer is an established You cast member, or someone completely new, then you’ve come to the right place. Now that the You season 4 release date is upon us, we can answer this crucial question for you, but if you haven’t watched the Netflix series yet, please bear in mind that there are spoilers to come.

Who is the Eat the Rich killer?

Rhys Montrose is revealed to be the Eat the Rich killer in the You season 4 part 1 finale.

Throughout the last five episodes of the TV series, Joe’s stalker has been tormenting him about how he killed the likes of Malcolm and Simon as well as threatening his new life in London after finding out about his past.

In a trip to Hampsies, Joe resolves to find out who the killer is once and for all, but when the trip ends with Gemma dead and himself firmly in the frame, he faces off against Roald, who has accused him of being the killer.

However, all becomes clear when Joe and Roald are knocked out by Rhys Montrose and chained to the cellar. The snarky memoirist befriended Joe in the early episodes of the season, but was strangely absent from Hampsies up until this point.

Rhys told Joe he was the Eat the Rich killer because not only did he resent his friends’ exploitative way of life, but he also had reasons to kill them in order to preserve his own reputation — such as Malcolm blackmailing him.

He tries to get Joe to kill Roald and pin it all on him, saying the pair are one and the same, but Joe refuses: leading to Rhys torching the cellar and Joe and Roald narrowly escaping. When he returns to London, Rhys announces his candidacy for Mayor — and Joe, knowing that with more power, the more people he’ll kill, resolves to stop him.

Find out what we made of this twist in our You season 4 part 1 review, or for a more in-depth account of what went down, check out our guide to the You season 4 part 1 ending explained — or work through our You season 3 recap in the first instance to get yourself caught up.

We also gathered a handy list of everyone who dies in You season 4 part 1 and answered burning questions like what happened to Joe’s son, and whether we’ll see Love return in You season 4.