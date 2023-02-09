When can I watch You season 4 part 2? Unless you live under a rock, you’ll know that You season 4 part 1 was recently released on Netflix.

Following in the footsteps of Stranger Things, the ten-episode drama series has staggered the release into two five-episodes ‘parts,’ with part 1 dropping on the streaming service on February 9.

But if you’re like me and have no self-control, chances are you’ve already binged You season 4 part 1, leaving you with the question: When can I watch You season 4 part 2? Relax, you don’t need to lock anyone in a glass box for the answer, we’ve got you covered.

When can I watch You season 4 part 2?

You can watch You season 4 part 2 on March 9, 2023.

As an exclusive Netflix series, You season 4 episodes 6-10 will be streamable from March 9, and you won’t be able to watch them anywhere else.

However, the exact time You season 4 part 2 hits Netflix varies depending on what timezone you’re in. If you’re in the UK, you can expect new episodes of the thriller series to be available at 8am sharp, while people living in Central European Time will get it at 9am. Meanwhile, those in the US will get it at midnight if they live a Pacific Daylight Time timezone, and folk living according to Eastern Time can expect it to drop at 3am.

We also gathered a handy list of everyone who dies in You season 4 part 1 and answered burning questions like who is Joe’s stalker, who is the Eat the Rich killer, what happened to Joe’s son, what happened to Marienne, and whether we’ll see Love return in You season 4.