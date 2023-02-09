Who is Joe’s stalker in You season 4? Now that the You season 4 release date is upon us, we can finally get answers to some of the mysteries posed in the trailer.

One of the biggest mysteries throughout You season 4 part 1 was that of Joe’s stalker, who not only seemed to have a penchant for chaos, but also knew about the shady past of ‘Jonathan Moore’ and his past misdeeds with Beck, Love, and Candace.

The final episode of the first part of the Netflix series finally lets us in on who Joe’s tormentor is — and the answer might come as a shock. Warning, there are spoilers ahead, but you knew that, didn’t you?

Who is Joe’s stalker in You?

We find out in You season 4 episode 5 that Joe’s stalker is Rhys Montrose.

Played by new You cast member Ed Speleers, Rhys is initially introduced as a memoirist who pulled himself out of poverty after writing a bestselling book about his life. He bonds with Joe because they both have difficult childhoods, and they seem to find common ground within the elite social circle where they both feel out of place.

However, after being chased by Roald into the forest outside Hampsies, Joe is knocked unconscious and chained up in the cellar by none other than Rhys! Rhys reveals that he’s been stalking Joe because they both have an insatiable desire for murder.

And yes, in case the penny hasn’t dropped yet, this means that Rhys is the ‘Eat the Rich’ killer too. He tries to get Joe to kill Roald (who is also chained up) and pin the murders on him, but Joe refuses, leading to Rhys setting the cellar alight and leaving them both to die. However, Joe and Roald manage to escape, just in time for Joe to return to London and discover that Rhys has announced his campaign to run for London Mayor…

