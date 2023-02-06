You cast – meet the stars who bring the Netflix series to life

Who is in the You cast? Given Joe Goldberg’s unfortunate habit of bumping off his girlfriends and anyone in their general vicinity, every new season of the TV series brings along with it a new ensemble cast (with the exception of Penn Badgley as Joe, of course).

In You season 4, Joe is having, in his words, a little ‘European holiday.’ Under the name of Jonathan Moore, he’s made a lovely little life for himself, terrorising/inspiring the next generation as a literature professor at a London university. But who will be joining Joe in the Netflix series? Here’s everything you need to know about the You cast.

Who’s in the You cast?

Penn Badgley

Tati Gabrielle

Charlotte Ritchie

Lukas Gage

Tilly Keeper

Amy-Leigh Hickman

Ed Speleers

Penn Badgley – Joe Goldberg

Hello, you. He might have fewer toes, but Penn Badgley will once again be returning as our problematic fave, Joe Goldberg: except to his new friend group in London, he’s better known as professor Jonathan Moore.

While Badgley stole our hearts in the rom-com Easy A, he subsequently freaked us out over his six seasons as Dan Humphrey in the TV series Gossip Girl, a character who, despite appearances, might have more in common with Joe than you might think.

Tati Gabrielle – Marienne Bellamy

Hey, look who’s back! Marienne had an affair with Joe while he lived in the suburbs with Love in season 3 – but Love’s warning to Marienne about Joe’s true nature and her subsequent disappearance was enough to make Marienne flee the country and seemingly escape Joe’s clutches – for now. As for Tati Gabrielle herself, you might know her from recent video game movie Uncharted, or in her bewitching roles (get it?) in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and The 100.

Charlotte Ritchie – Kate

Real ones will remember Charlotte Ritchie as Oregon from the British comedy series Fresh Meat, but she’s also made a name for herself in popular shows such as Ghosts, Call the Midwife, and Feel Good, where she stars alongside Mae Martin. With a proven knack for both comedic and dramatic acting, we have a feeling she’ll fit right in as ice queen Kate in You season 4.

Lukas Gage – Adam Pratt

As a struggling acting during the pandemic, Lukas Gage went viral when he posted a video of a casting director making fun of his apartment during a Zoom audition.

Needless to say, Gage definitely got the last laugh because as well as playing philandering playboy Adam Pratt in You, he seems to be showing up in every TV series that’s hot right now, with roles in both Euphoria and The White Lotus.

Tilly Keeper – Lady Phoebe

Personally, I’m just thrilled that after a year of working here, I can put my near-encyclopaedic knowledge of the BBC drama series EastEnders to use. For most of her teenage years, Keeper played Louise Mitchell in EastEnders before departing as part of an explosive Christmas storyline.

She is set to play bubbly heiress and socialite Lady Phoebe in You, but did you know she has worked with some of the cast before? She starred alongside Amy-Leigh Hickman as joint-leads in 2021 independent movie True Colours.

Amy-Leigh Hickman – Nadia

As we mentioned, Hickman previously worked with co-star Tilly Keeper in 2021’s True Colours, and alongside that, was also a BBC girlie — as a child, she played the role of Carmen Howe in CBBC series Tracy Beaker Returns, and then moved on to Channel 4 to play Naz in school drama series, Ackley Bridge.

Ed Speleers – Rhys Montrose

Back in 2006, Ed Speleers played the titular character in Eragon before moving on to TV projects like Outlander and Downton Abbey.

As a suave politician and writer Rhys Montrose, this latest character seems to be a bit different from his other roles, but even beyond You season 4, the actor is already booked and busy: he was recently cast in the third season of Star Trek series Star Trek: Picard.

So, that's everything we got on the season 4 You cast.