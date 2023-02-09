Who dies in You season 4? By the end of You season 3, Joe’s kill-count is already up to ten, and despite his desire for a “little European holiday,” people around him in his new social circle in London just keep dying.

As ‘Jonathan Moore’ continues to rub shoulders with the British elite, the looming threats of the ‘Eat the Rich’ killer and his very own stalker continue to metastasize, which leads to several people in the Netflix series losing their lives. To Joe/Jonathan’s credit, he isn’t responsible for all the murders in You season 4, but with so many people dropping dead, it’s hard to keep track — so here’s everyone who dies in You season 4 part 1.

Who dies in You season 4 part 1?

Joe’s neighbour, work colleague, and the philandering boyfriend of Kate is the first person to meet their fate at the hands of the ‘Eat the Rich’ killer. After ‘Jonathan’ saves Kate from a mugging, Malcolm invites him to an exclusive event to thank him. It’s through Malcolm that Joe is able to infiltrate the super-rich, super-mean social circle, but the morning after Joe finds him in his apartment with a knife through his chest. Rough night out, huh?

Another member of Malcolm’s squad, Simon is a world-famous artist who works closely with Kate, who displays his elaborate creations in exhibitions at the prestigious art gallery she works at. But when it emerges that his ‘artistry’ isn’t as original as it seems, he is not only stabbed by the ‘Eat the Rich’ killer, but also has one of his ears removed. Very Van Gough.

Vic is Adam’s loyal driver and security guard, and he’s more than suspicious of ‘Jonathan’ when he becomes besties with Adam’s circle and then everyone starts dying. To be fair, you can’t really blame him. When Vic’s suspicion over Joe and his lurking gets too much, the supposedly ‘reformed’ killer, who is trying to track down the ‘Eat the Rich’ killer himself, decides that the only logical way to deal with Vic is to kill him.

Outspoken Gemma ends up being the ‘Eat the Rich’ killer’s third victim, with the serial killer stabbing her to death in her own bedroom. Given how mean she was, it’s hard to feel bad, but at least Joe and Kate were on-hand to ‘take care’ of her body, even if who actually killed her remains a mystery…

So, that's everyone who dies in You season 4 part 1. Be sure to keep this guide bookmarked, because when part 2 of the thriller series drops, we'll be updating this list according.