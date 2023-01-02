There were major changes for the Dutton family in Yellowstone season 5. John became the Governor of Montana (but is already facing impeachment), Emmett died in his sleep, and the cows on the ranch caught a potentially disastrous disease. Classic cowboy stuff really.

We’ve only got one episode left though before the TV series goes on a mid-season break, leaving audiences without any cowboy action to enjoy. So when will the Duttons be back? When will Yellowstone season 5 return?

When will Yellowstone season 5 return?

Yellowstone season 5, part 2, will start airing in summer 2023. Paramount announced the western’s return on January 1 2023, to celebrate the New Year and even gave us a late Christmas gift, a teaser trailer!

