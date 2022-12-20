How is the 1923 cast related to the Duttons in Yellowstone? After five seasons of the TV series Yellowstone, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) needs no introduction, but what about his ancestors in the new spin-off series 1923, Cara and Jacob Dutton (Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford)?

How are the characters in 1923 related to the modern-day Duttons? Well, as you know, there’s nothing we like more than digging into the genealogy of fictional characters (Editor: we’ve broken down the entire Targaryen family tree at this point), so here’s a brief explanation of how John’s related to Cara and Jacob.

Jacob Dutton is John Dutton’s great-granduncle, while Cara is his great-grandaunt. John Dutton Sr, Jacob’s right-hand man and semi-adopted son, is John’s grandfather, who we first met in 1883 season 1.

