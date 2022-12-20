Where can I watch 1923? It’s fair to say that the TV series Yellowstone has become a phenomenon. No matter where you turn, people seem obsessed with John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his family of dysfunctional ranchers.

It was inevitable then that the drama series would spawn some spin-off series to capitalise on the show’s incredible popularity. So far, we’ve had 1883, but a new spin-off has just begun, 1923. Set during the great depression, the series stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford as Cara and Jacob Dutton.

At the time of writing, the western boasts an impressive 92% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and the first episode was watched by 7.4 million viewers. So how can you watch 1923?

Where can I watch the Yellowstone spin-off 1923?

1923 streams exclusively on Paramount Plus, so if you want to watch this new generation of Duttons, you will have to subscribe. If you’d like to sign up for Paramount Plus, you can do so here.

If you want to know more about the other Yellowstone shows, then we have guides to the 1883 season 2 release date and the 6666 release date.