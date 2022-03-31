Frasier reboot – when will the Kelsey Grammer series return?

When is the Frasier reboot going to be released? For anyone like me, who spent many mornings in their childhood watching Frasier on Channel 4 before school, the news that the comedy series will be returning to our screens, almost two decades after it ended, is a big deal. The reboot will be handled by streaming service Paramount Plus, and looks set to reunite the main cast once again.

Frasier originally began way back in 1993, as a spin-off to the hugely popular sitcom Cheers. The TV series ran for 11 seasons, before ending in 2004. Kelsey Grammer starred in the titular role, alongside David Hyde Pierce, John Mahoney, Jane Leeves, and Peri Gilpin.

Frasier is the story of psychiatrist Frasier Crane, who returns to his hometown of Seattle and hosts a radio show. His relationship with his eccentric father, oddball brother, and various romantic entanglement provided plenty of heart-warming humour during the show’s run, but what will the new reboot be about? And when will we finally see the good doctor back on the air? We’ve tuned into the right frequency, and have all the answers you seek.

Frasier reboot release date: When is the Frasier reboot going to be released?

There is currently no confirmed release date for the Frasier reboot. In June 2021, Grammer had teased fans with a hint that the show could premiere in Spring 2022, when speaking to Collider. However, at the time of writing, we have just entered Spring 2022 and the series is still in the development stages.

Grammer himself is working on script and story alongside creatives at CBS, How I Met Your Mother writer Chris Harris, and Life In Pieces writer Joe Cristalli. Apparently, the work has been ongoing since 2019, so hopefully, there is some good progress made soon.

Speaking to NJ.com, Grammer confirmed as recently as November 2021 that they were still working on the story, which means the Spring 2022 release date is almost impossible at this point. We would probably need the script work to be completed pretty soon if we are to even see the Frasier reboot this year at all.

Frasier reboot trailer: Is there a trailer for the Frasier reboot?

Unfortunately, we don’t have a trailer for the Frasier reboot just yet. With the revival series still in development, we probably won’t see any footage for a while. But we will keep our eyes peeled for any trailers that emerge once the series goes into production.

Frasier reboot plot: What will happen in the Frasier reboot?

By the sounds of it, even Kelsey Grammer and the writers on the reboot aren’t entirely sure what the story will be for the new Frasier series, so there are no concrete details out there as to what to expect in terms of the plot.

With the amount of time that has elapsed since the original series ended, we would imagine there would be some insight into what the various characters have been getting up to in the last 20 years. Of particular note, will be the way the show addresses the death of Martin Crane, with actor John Mahoney sadly passing away in 2018.

The last time we saw Frasier, he was landing in Chicago to start a new chapter. The Frasier reboot looks likely to focus on the protagonist’s “third act” in life, and Grammer has spoken about the value of family, love, and happiness for his character in the upcoming reboot.

The plan is reportedly for a lot more attention to be paid to Frederick Crane, Frasier’s son. It will be nice to see another father-son relationship develop there, in place of the same dynamic we saw between Frasier and his father, Martin.

Frasier reboot cast: Who will be in the Frasier reboot?

At present, Kelsey Grammer is the only original cast member confirmed for the Frasier reboot. That makes sense, seen as you can’t really have a Frasier reboot without the titular character.

It remains to be seen whether other members of the supporting cast would return, although Grammer has spoken of his hopes that he can unite the team again, in an interview with Collider.

“We think we’re going to get most of the actors back,” Grammer said. “I’m certainly hopeful that we will, and I’m fairly confident that they’ll come back,” the actor added.

However, it’s believed that David Hyde Pierce, the actor who played Frasier’s brother Niles, is not keen on returning to the role. In an interview with Vulture in 2017, he said he would not return, but also believed a reboot wouldn’t happen. Perhaps his mind has changed now that it’s becoming a reality.

Co-star Jane Leeves, who played Daphne Moon in the original Frasier series, has also spoken about her reluctance to take on the revival project. Apparently, Leeves would not be willing to leave her current TV role, to join the reboot.

That’s all we know about the Frasier reboot for now, but keep tuning into our airwaves for more updates. In the meantime, why not explore another Paramount Plus series like the Halo series, or check out another comedy series like Only Murders in the Building.