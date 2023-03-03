The Sandman cast – all the main stars of the hit Netflix series

Who’s in The Sandman cast? It only took 30 years, several different iterations, and the involvement of Neil Gaiman himself, but The Sandman has finally been adapted to screen. Barely a grain of sand in the dreamworld.

The Netflix series is a stunning recreation of the beloved comics, bringing to life not only the incredible environments, but the roster of ethereal characters as well. At the forefront of the fantasy series is Dream, lord of the Dreaming, who returns after being caged for almost a century to find the world in chaos.

In his journey to restore order, he meets many odd heroes and villains in the horror series. Some want to help, some who absolutely do not. Our guide to The Sandman cast covers all the main players – and no, you aren’t sleeping, this is very much real.

Here’s who’s in The Sandman cast:

Tom Sturridge as Morpheus/Dream

The lord of sleep themselves, Tom Sturridge plays Morpheus, otherwise known as Dream. Neil Gaiman has commented that as soon as Sturridge auditioned, it became clear who should get the part. You’ve likely seen Sturridge around, as he’s a long list of credits on TV, film, and stage. Some of his bigger parts include Netflix movie Velvet Buzzsaw and Mary Shelley, but The Sandman is comfortably where he’s gotten the most time to shine.

Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne

Vivienne Acheampong is Lucienne, the librarian and Dream’s trusted confidante. She’s a small role in Disney movie The Witches, and a selection of bit parts here and there around Britain’s comedy scene before stepping into The Sandman’s surreal dreamscape.

Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer

Gwendoline Christie playing Lucifer is such perfect casting, it’s a wonder it didn’t happen sooner. Of course, before now she was in Westeros, portraying Game of Thrones character Brienne of Tarth. She’s also been in the Star Wars movies, and since showed up on horror series Wednesday. If we’re lucky, we’ll see her plenty more in the future as well.

Boyd Holbrook as Corinthian

One time movie villain to Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine is now an eyeless serial killer, a literal nightmare stalking the world of the living. The Corinthian is a nasty piece of work, but that’s what makes him a great character, and Holbrook brings just the right amount of charm that you want to see what he gets up to.

Mason Alexander Park as Desire

We’ve only seen Mason Alexander Park’s Desire a couple of times, but their presence makes The Sandman season 2 all the more exciting. Before being a sibling of Dream, they were in the live-action adaptation of anime series Cowboy Bebop, and have since scored a role in Quantum Leap. Neither are as cool as what they get up to here.

Mark Hamill as Mervyn Pumpkinhead

Hamill needs no introduction, playing one of the most famous Star Wars characters in Luke Skywalker. An accomplished voice actor who defined Batman villain Joker for multiple generations, he lends those talents to Mervyn Pumpkinhead, janitor of the Dreaming’s library. Need we say more?

Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine

The former Doctor Who companion portrays a genderbent John Constantine, known as Johanna Constantine. She plays two different versions of the hero, because The Sandman loves to be confusing. You can expect her to dip in and out – keep an eye out for a possible reference in the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary as well.

