Neil Gaiman allowed Netflix to make Sandman because he had control

Despite being such a prolific writer, Neil Gaiman adaptations have been rare until recently. Sure, you had animated movie Coraline, and fantasy movie Stardust, but it’s only in the last decade it seems we’ve finally seen more of his work hit the screen. In an interview for The Sandman Netflix series, he reveals that was always his intention.

“I have a lot more clout,” he told a roundtable attended by The Digital Fix on why he allows more adaptations now. “It was really hard in the early days, because somebody would buy the rights to something or take the rights to something, and at that point, it was in the hands of the gods. Sometimes you’d get something good, sometimes you’d get something bad, and there was nothing you could do about it, all you could do was hope.”

He states he’d tried to maintain a modicum of control where possible, signing up based on a filmmaker attached, or picking a collaborator, but then people would drop out, and it starts to become a different project. “Suddenly, this company has the rights to your book, and they’re bringing on other people,” he says, “and you’re getting to read some really bad, awful, embarrassing scripts and talking to people who have no interest or empathy in the work that they’re adapting.”

Nowadays, he can do more than veto the initial purchase of rights, he can make sure he’s part of the creative process. “If things are going to be adapted, they’re going to be adapted well. In the past, the only power I really had was ‘Yes’ or ‘No’,” he explains.

“Somebody phones me up and says we want to make a feature film of Anansi Boys, and I say ‘Great’. They say, ‘But we’re going to make all of the Black characters white’. I can just say no, which I did, and not sell them the thing.”

Anansi Boys ended up happening at Amazon, with a cast much more in the spirit of the book. Likewise, The Sandman drama series is all the better for Gaiman’s oversight, guiding it to become a complement to the comics, rather than some twisted version of the original text.

“Now I can work with Amazon, with fabulous directors, with an amazing cast, and look it’s Whoopi Goldberg as the Bird Woman and Malika Kirby and I’ve got all these fabulous actors like Delroy Lindo,” he says. “We’re doing the Anansi Boys that I have in my head, and over here, we’re making The Sandman that I’ve had in my head. That, for me, is huge, and that’s why I’m much more willing to play.”

The Sandman is streaming on Netflix on August 5.